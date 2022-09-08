SHOW: Where in the World is Inspector Gadget?
MUSIC: “Themes from Carmen” by George Bizet; “Inspector Gadget Main Theme” by Shuki Levy and Haim Saban; and “The Way” by Anthony Scalzo.
STUDENTS: 130
ISSMA CLASS: A
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Head Director Bret Winternheimer, Tim Carnall, David Elliott, Riley Girton Jake Robaska, Ross Weckesser; and Color Guard Director Jen Buckholz
Staff: Visual design Richard Hinshaw, music design Kevin LeBeouf, percussion design Rob Sullens, percussion assistant Haley Warstler, color guard staff Lindsey Nilsen, Brandi Holycross and Cassidy Disselberger
Band Boosters Officers: Marlene Marks, Tim Meyers, Sarah Meyers, Brandi Ball, Nikki Gernand
DRUM MAJORS: Aangee Mehta and Callie Shaffer
SCHEDULE: Sept. 10, Goshen Invitational; Oct. 21, Bands of America: Indianapolis Super Regional — preliminaries, Lucas Oil Stadium
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: I feel that marching band can be like a second family to both the students and their family members. Marching band provides a special outlet that is unlike any other.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: Show title is “Where in the World is Inspector Gadget?” and features “Themes from Carmen,” “Inspector Gadget Main Theme,” and “The Way,”
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: My hope is that the students are able to experience how fun marching band can be both in performance and practice.