SHOW: Once Upon Another Time
MUSIC: “Come On, It’s Time To Go,” by Coby Brown; “Forever’s Not So Long,” by Shawn Morrison and Garrett Murray; “Once Upon Another Time,” by Sara Bareilles; and “Which Life Is Mine?” by Sam Roberts Band
NUMBER OF STUDENTS: 86
ISSMA CLASS: Class C
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Director Eric Criss, Assistant Director Joey Shepherd
Staff: Design staff Jack Pursifull, Don Barrett, Brayton Mendenhall, Ryan Prebys; guard staff Stephanie Miller, Courtney Schmucker, Ashton Rice, Sierra Huber; music staff Martin Becker, Judy Becker, Don Krug, Bret Deardorff; visual staff Luke Morningstar, Reese Huber, Kyle Travis, Christian Slaven; and Percussion staff Maxwell Hamilton
Drum majors: Emma Norris
Band Booster president: Mark Nave
SCHEDULE
SCHEDULE: Sept. 9, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 16, Concord Invitational; Sept. 23, Penn Invitational; Sept. 30, TBA; Oct. 7, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 14, TBA; Oct. 21, ISSMA Semi-State; Oct. 28, ISSMA State Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: Music is the melting pot of community. Students from all walks of life can be found in music. Students with a wide array of different academic ability levels, family backgrounds, income and cultural differences all work together to achieve the same goal. NorthWood’s motto “Tradition of Excellence” is something all members strive to carry on from the generations before.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: “Once Upon Another Time” featuring the Sara Bareilles song by the same name.