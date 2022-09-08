SHOW: The Learning Curve
MUSIC: “Correlation,” “Progress,” “Consequence,” and “Awareness,” featuring music by Steve Reich, Eric Whitacre, and Philip Glass, arranged by Don Barrett.
STUDENTS: 78
ISSMA CLASS: C
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Eric Criss and Kyle Travis
Staff: Design staff Jack Pursifull, Don Barrett, Brayton Mendenhall and Ryan Prebys; guard staff Stephanie Miller, Courtney Schmucker, Ashton Rice and Sierra Huber; music staff Martin Becker, Judy Becker, Don Krug, Christian Slaven, Bret Deardorff and Steve Allen; visual staff Luke Morningstar and Reese Huber; and percussion staff Maxwell Hamilton
Band Boosters Officers: President Mark Nave
DRUM MAJORS: Cameron Yoder and PJ Daeger
SCHEDULE: Sept. 10, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 17, Concord Invitational; Sept. 24, Carroll Invitational; Oct. 1, Plymouth Invitational; Oct. 8, TBD; Oct. 15, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 21, BOA Super Regional; Oct. 29, ISSMA Semi-State; Nov. 5 ISSMA State Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: Band is family. We all share the same goal and everyone — performers, staff, parents, admin — all sacrifice to achieve the best performance.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: The show is titled, “The Learning Curve.” It features music from Steve Reich, Eric Whitacre and Philip Glass.
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: I hope for our team to experience another memorable season and represent the communities of Wakarusa and Nappanee with excellence.