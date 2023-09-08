SHOW: Synesthesia
MUSIC: “Night on Bald Mountain,” by Modest Mussorgsky; “It Ain’t Necessarily So, Ride,” by Miles Davis
NUMBER OF STUDENTS: 106
ISSMA CLASS: Open Class B
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Derek Varner, Bryce Cone, Josh Flynn, Tricia Reno
Band boosters officers: Josh Culp, Rob Taylor, Richelle Culp, Laarni Shrock, Mandy Miller
Drum majors Careagan Bontrager
SCHEDULE
SCHEDULE: Sept. 9, Goshen Invitational, Sept. 16, Concord Invitational; Sept. 23, Penn Invitational; Sept. 30, ISSMA Open Class Invitational; Oct. 7, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 21, ISSMA Semi-State; Oct. 28, ISSMA State Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: For a lot of students, marching band becomes almost like a “home away from home.” Many students get to know their best friends throughout high school in marching band. The connections I personally made during my time in high school marching band are still very important to me to this day. It also gives students a great sense of accomplishment and pride. Learning and performing a marching band show is no small task! It takes everyone to buy in to be successful.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: Some people are able to literally see colors and/or shapes when listening to music. This is called Synesthesia. After listening to each of the three movements of our show, I assigned a color to each one based on what I heard. For example, our third movement is “Ride,” by Samuel Hazo. It is a very fast-paced piece with a lot of energy and bright sounds. To me, that means bright colors like orange and yellow. The colors I picked for each movement will be well represented throughout the show.
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: The ultimate goal for every competition season is to learn and grow as a musician as well as a person while having fun doing it. At the end of the day, all I want is for the students to feel proud of what they were able to achieve during the season both individually and as a group. If each new performance of the show is improved in some way from the previous one, mission accomplished.