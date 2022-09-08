SHOW: Classical Chaos
MUSIC: “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg; “Symphony 10” by Dmitri Shostakovich; “The Right of Spring,” by Igor Stravinsky; and “Symphony 9” by Ludwig Beethoven
STUDENTS: 97
ISSMA CLASS: B
DIRECTORS AND STAFF
Director: Derek Varner
Staff: Bryce Cone, Josh Flynn, Tricia Reno
Band Boosters Officers: President John Mansfield, Vice President Josh Culp, Secretary Richelle Culp, Treasurer Rhonda Smucker, Sponsorships Mandy Miller
DRUM MAJOR: Ryan Koontz
SCHEDULE: Sept. 10, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 17, Concord Invitational; Sept. 24, Penn Invitational; Oct. 8, Homestead ISSMA Invitational; Oct. 15, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 29, ISSMA Semi-State; Nov. 5 ISSMA State Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: The marching band program gives students the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves. Every single student in the band is responsible for their own music and spot in the show. There are no alternates, no bench warmers. This group is more of a team than people might realize. It is also a great way for students to make new friends and simply find a good group to hang out with. I firmly believe that the students in the band program are some of the brightest and best we have to offer.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: This year’s show is called “Classical Chaos.” Basically, what we did was take a bunch of classical tunes and give them a little bit of a chaotic twist. For example, we turned “In the Hall of the Mountain King” into a jazz number to open the show. You will also eventually hear the infamous “Ode to Joy” played in a minor key rather than the traditional major key.
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this band season.
A: This season, my goal for the band is to simply make every performance better than the last. Whether that is reflected in the scores we get at competitions each week or not does not matter. What matters is that we feel like we improve each and every week. If we get to the end of the season and we can confidently say that we accomplished that goal, I will be a happy camper. While the activity is quite hard work, marching band is always loads of fun. I want them to experience that fun while still being able to stay focused and get things done.