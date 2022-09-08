SHOW: M/E
MUSIC: “Scythian Suite, op. 20,” Prokofiev, arranged by Max Johnson; “Hurt,” by Johnny Cash, arranged by Max Johnson; “Ode To Joy,” by Beethoven, arranged by Max Johnson; “This Is Me,” Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, arranged by Max Johnson.
STUDENTS: 83
ISSMA CLASS: Class C
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Kathy Baughman and Jacob Grabill
Staff: Rebecca Woods, Hailee Shull, Phil Gifford, Cody Scot
DRUM MAJORS: Elijah Rock and Scot Harris
SCHEDULE: Sept. 10, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 17, Concord Invitational; Sept. 24 Penn Invitational, BOA Regional; Oct. 1, Homestead Invitational; Oct. 8, Homestead Invitational; Oct. 15, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 29, ISSMA Semi-State; Nov. 5 ISSMA State Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: Jimtown Marching Band is a place where students and parents have a place to belong. We work together to help create an experience that can not be accomplished alone.
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: We hope students will experience continued growth this season and push hard to be the best band they can be.