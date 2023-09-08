SHOW: If A Tree Falls …
MUSIC: “Wild Nights” by John Adams; “Yellow” by Coldplay; and “City Trees” by Michael Markowski
NUMBER OF STUDENTS: 160
ISSMA CLASS: Open Class A
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Tom Cox and Josh Kaufman
Staff: Assistant Director Max Johnson, Percussion Director Matt James, Guard Director Takesha Stoll; Adam Shull, Visual; Lauren Altenhof, Woodwinds; Taylor Hanson, Brass; Jonathon Garcia, Woodwinds; Nik Miller, Woodwinds; Jacob Smith, Brass; Aaron Johnson, Brass; Jesse Torres, Woodwinds; Jose Montanez, Visual; Jason Zuniga, Woodwinds; Madelyn McCord, Woodwinds; Blake Wilmot, Brass; Nathaniel Clay, Woodwinds; Anna VanderWay, Guard; Jose Lopez Melagoza, Guard; Alexa Shull, Guard; Robert Jordan, Guard; Jessica Smith, Asst. Guard Director; Zach Buckmaster, Percussion; Molly Gorman, Percussion; Fabian Prez, Percussion
Band Boosters officers: Jason Harrison, President; Melissa Vought, Vice President; Esperanza Martinez, Treasurer; Francesca Santos, Treasurer; Shelley Kauffman, Secretary
Drum majors: Jordyn Miller, Dulce Sanchez Perez, Daniella Criado Medrano, Patricia Yanez Zermeno
SCHEDULE
SCHEDULE: Sept. 9, Goshen Invitational, Sept. 16, Concord Invitational; Sept. 23, Bands of America Regional at Obetz, Ohio; Sept. 30, TBA; Oct. 7, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 14 TBA
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: The marching band is a big community of friends and families! It is a place to belong and work as a team on a common goal. The band has been very successful and has been a big part of Goshen for many years.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: The show this year is about how the forest is becoming the city. Our props depict this evolution. The music is fantastic and we are thrilled to share it with our audience! The ballad is incredibly moving and features one of our talented seniors.
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: As always, we want the students to have fun and learn about how to work as a team to achieve at the highest level possible. We want to grow as musicians and performers as well as entertain our audience. Goshen is a special place and we are proud to represent our school and our community.