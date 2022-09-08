SHOW: From Paris, With Love
MUSIC: “La Vie en Rose” by Edith Piaf; “Gavotte for Violin No. 3 in E Major” by Johann Sebastian Bach; “Clair de Lune” by Claude Debussy; and “Symphony No. 3 in C Minor” by Camille Saint Saens
STUDENTS: 64
ISSMA CLASS: C
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Head Director Mykayla Roskos-Neilson; Assistant Director Dakota Pederson; Guard Director Jen Buckholz
Staff: Music arranger Alex Yoder; music arranger Mykayla Roskos-Neilson; drill writer and visual staff; percussion staff and front ensemble arranger Isaiah Mumaw; percussion director and battery arranger Ryan Hostetler; guard staff Melissa Shull; support staff Amanda Paschen, Clayton Thomas and Emma Robbins
Band Boosters Officers: President Jeff Richendollor, Treasurer Audie Farrington, Secretary Andrea Christner; Capital Project Coordinator Tonya Howe, Food and Online Donations Coordinator Nancy Lerch
DRUM MAJOR: Angel Ellison
SCHEDULE: Sept. 10, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 17, Concord Invitational; Sept. 24, Penn Invitational; Oct. 1, Homestead Invitational; Oct. 15, ISSMA Regional at Carroll High School; Oct. 21, BOA Super Regional; Oct. 29, ISSMA Semi-State; Nov. 5 ISSMA State Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: Each year that we begin our marching band season, our current FMP members, staff, and families step into a legacy of excellence, class, and tradition. The Fairfield Marching Pride has played a part in the lives of many of our community members, school staff, and of course alumni. When a new FMP season comes, we sense this legacy we’re a part of and because of it, set our goals higher and bigger, remaining grateful for the opportunity to perform with the support we have.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: This year’s show is titled “From Paris, With Love” and features our senior accordion player, Zachary Grindle, throughout each movement. In these movements, we seek to portray some of the beautiful things that come from this city; art, music, love, and light. With all of our music written by French composers/artists and the props we plan to create, we hope to set the scene of a dreamy and beautiful Paris.
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: Over the past 15 years or so, the Fairfield Marching Pride has been a “cusp” marching band, meaning we’ve performed in both Class C and D due to student enrollment. Each ISSMA Class has its own character and this year, the FMP is competing in Class C after competing in Class D since 2018. It is my hope that Fairfield Marching Pride is ready to take on Class C to the best of our abilities, always improving and remaining humble as we endeavor this change. I also hope the FMP is able to enjoy performing their hearts out and “leaving it all on the field,” no matter the placing. I’m already proud of their growth so far this season and hope they continue that growth in the coming months.