SHOW: SPEAK!
MUSIC: “Symphony No. 10, Op. 93 II. Allegro,” by Dmitri Shostakovich; “Say Something,” Great Big World; original music by percussion director and arranger Isaiah Mumaw; “Crushcrushcrush,” Paramore.
NUMBER OF STUDENTS: 80
ISSMA CLASS: Open Class C
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Mykayla Roskos-Neilson and Dakota Pederson
Staff: Music arrangers Alex Yoder and Dakota Pederson, show designer Mykayla Roskos-Neilson, drill writer and visual staff Adam Shull, percussion director and arranger Isaiah Mumaw, percussion staff Andrew Morris, guard director Jen Buckholz, guard staff Melissa Shull; support staff Emma Robbins, Jesse Torres, Allison Schrock, and Carson Bontreger.
Band boosters officers: President Jeff Richendollar, Treasurer Audie Farrington, and Tonya Howe.
Drum major: Angelia Ellison
SCHEDULE
SCHEDULE: Sept. 9, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 16, Concord Invitational; Sept. 23, Carroll Challenge of Bands Invitational; Sept. 30, ISSMA Open Class Invitational; Oct. 7, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 21, ISSMA Semi-State; Oct. 28, ISSMA State Finals; Nov. 9-11, BOA Grand Nationals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: I think marching band is important to our parents because they see the values and skills that their children learn in being a part of marching band. This art is not easy; it takes time, money, and REAL effort to not only put on a show for competitions, parades, and rallies, but to find success within the season! Our parents acknowledge that and also help out immensely with all things that pertain to functioning as a well-oiled machine.
Being a teenager these days is different. It’s hard to stay motivated, to lean into difficulties, and push past barriers they may have. It’s really easy to just give up, and I’m proud to say more now than ever, the students in the FMP are the opposite of that. They strive to be the best they can be no matter what, and that’s all an educator could ask of them.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: Our 2023 show is entitled SPEAK. We tell the story of how difficult it can be to say something when you’re told you are ‘less than’. We portray the distortion one might feel when they are silenced with Shostakovich’s No. 10, the encouragement one might give to the ‘lesser than’ with Say Something by Great Big World, the battle and triumph that comes when you finally have the courage to speak up with original music from Isaiah Mumaw and crushcrushcrush by Paramore.
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: I hope our students can find themselves and their story within the show.