SHOW: City Lights

MUSIC: “Sensemaya” by Silvestre Revueltas; “Red Cape Tango” by Michael Daugherty; and “Urban Dancers” by Richard Danielpour.

STUDENTS: 152

ISSMA CLASS: Open Class A

DIRECTORS & STAFF

Directors: Co-head Directors Tom Cox and Josh Kaufman; Assistant Director Max Johnson, Percussion Director Matt James, Guard Director Takesha Stoll, Assistant Guard Director Jessica Smith

Staff: Program coordinator Jason Robb, drill design Jamey Thomson; music arranger Evan VanDoren; music/visual support Jacob Smith and Tori Thomas; visual caption head Adam Shull; brass/visual support Aaron Johnson, Taylor Hansen, Joel Kelley; woodwinds/visual support Jesse Torres, Nik Miller, Jason Zuniga, Jonathon Garcia; guard support Alexa Shull, Jose Lopez Melagoza; and percussion support Molly Gorman, Zach Buckmaster, Alexis Hernandez and Fabian Perez

Band Boosters Officers: President Kristy Nissley

DRUM MAJORS: Jonathan Beas, Jordyn Miller and Dulce Sanchez-Perez

SCHEDULE: Sept. 10, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 17, Concord Invitational; Sept. 24, BOA Regional; Oct. 1, Homestead Invitational; Oct. 8, TBD; Oct. 15, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 21, BOA Super Regional; Oct. 29, ISSMA Semi-State; Nov. 5 ISSMA State Finals; Nov. 10-12, BOA Grand Nationals

Q & A

Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?

A: It gives them a sense of belonging and family. We spend a tremendous amount of time together and we go through the ups and downs of a season together. We are a successful program and I believe students as well as parents like being in our group.

Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.

A: As always, we want the students to learn and have fun! They will learn to work hard and know that the time they put in is rewarded by meaningful friendships and performances.

