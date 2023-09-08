SHOW: Monarch(y)
MUSIC: “Farandole,” by Bizet; “Butterflies,” by Bergerson; “Nimrod,” by Elgar; “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” Tears for Fears; “Organ Symphony #3,” by Saint-Saens
NUMBER OF STUDENTS: 224
ISSMA CLASS: Open Class B
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Scott Spradling, Matthew Allman, Bryan Golden, Jack Hinkle, Nicole Knouse, Steve Peterson
Staff: Reid Atkinson, Mason Daffinee, Tim Ferrell, Alex Heitzkey, Ross Hostetler, Andy Mroczek, Shakurah Nuruddin, Lauren Weirich, Mike Pote, Caleb Price, Angela Reinert, Reagan Schwinn, Alejandro Spradling, KJ Stafford, Brad Ziegelmaier
Drum majors: Elizabeth Carnall, Tyler Carrington, Ava Yoder
SCHEDULE
SCHEDULE: Sept. 9, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 16, Concord Invitational; Sept. 23, Penn Invitational; Oct. 7, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 14, Lincoln-Way, Ill. Contest; Oct. 21, ISSMA Semi-State; Oct. 28, ISSMA State Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: The Concord Marching Minutemen have been a vital part of the Concord Community since the early 1960s. We are very fortunate to have a great following by our present students’ parents, former band parents and alumni, who in some cases are now band parents.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: This year’s show is titled “Monarch(y).” “Monarch(y)” provides a beautiful aesthetic backdrop that will allow us to explore a variety of emotions including the whimsy of a butterfly, the majesty of royalty, the elegance of a butterfly, and the gravitas of a queen
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: Our goal is for each student to commit fully at pursuing excellence and to pursue the absolute best version of themselves through rigorous rehearsal and refinement. We also hope to represent the Concord Community by achieving a high level of excellence and competing with other amazing bands in the Michiana area.