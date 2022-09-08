SHOW: On the Right Track MUSIC: “Powaqqatsi” by Philip Glass; “Symphonic Movement” by Vaclav Nehlybel; “All Aboard Happy Go Lucky Local” by Duke Ellington; “Long Time Traveler” by the Wailin’ Jennys; and “Take the A Train” by Billy Strayhorn STUDENTS: 228 ISSMA CLASS: Open Class B
{strong style=”font-size: 20px;”}SHOW:{/strong} On the Right Track
MUSIC: “Powaqqatsi” by Philip Glass; “Symphonic Movement” by Vaclav Nehlybel; “All Aboard Happy Go Lucky Local” by Duke Ellington; “Long Time Traveler” by the Wailin’ Jennys; and “Take the A Train” by Billy Strayhorn
STUDENTS: 228
ISSMA CLASS: Open Class B
DIRECTORS & STAFF
Directors: Director of Bands Scott Spradling; Associate Directors Bryan Golden and Steve Peterson; Assistant Directors Matt Allman, Jack Hinkle, Nicole Knouse; and Dance/Color Guard Director Ryan Prebys
Staff: Sound technician Scott Preheim; music secretary Bessie Huneryager; guard staff Alex Heitzkey and Nicole Horner; music arranger Barol Brittin Chambers and Matt Allman; visual coordinator Andy Toth; visual design Mason Daffinee; graphic design Sara Solomonson; artistry and production Tom Wilhelm at General Crafts and Mary Amador
DRUM MAJORS: Sofia Spradling, Matthew Daub and Tyler Carrington
SCHEDULE
Sept. 10, Goshen Invitational; Sept. 18, Concord Invitational; Sept. 24, Penn Invitational; Oct. 1, Plymouth Contest; Oct. 24, Huntington North Contest; Oct. 15, ISSMA Regional; Oct. 29, ISSMA Semi-State; Nov. 5 ISSMA State Finals
Q & A
Q: Why is the marching band program important to students and their families?
A: It provides an activity unlike any other in our school utilizing art, music, dance, camaraderie, teamwork, and individual excellence. Concord band has been an active part of our community for many years thanks to hundreds of people investing their time and effort.
Q: What is this year’s show and music theme?
A: This year’s show is dedicated to the heritage and history of trains in Elkhart. In some cases, trains built this area, and also is the foundation for Elkhart being the musical instrument capitol of the world. Our title is “On The Right Track” and has dual meanings as we all continue on our journey, hopefully, “On The Right Track.”
Q: Please comment on what you hope your band students will experience during this year’s competition season.
A: I hope they experience victory and defeat with all of its life lessons. The goal is to experience life’s ups and downs and keep on track to reach our goals with a “One Track Mind.”