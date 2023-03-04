MILFORD — March activities are underway at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St.
The theme of this year’s Adult Reading Program is “All Together Now.” Sign up is at the adult circulation desk and participants can enter a weekly drawing for each book read or audio book listened to. Anyone age 18 or older can join the program. The library has 63 adults participating so far. The program March 31. Drawings are each Friday before the library closes.
The monthly LEGO Challenge for March is to build a shamrock. The winner will take home a new LEGO kit. Be sure to enter the challenge by March 25. Children ages preschool thru eighth grade are invited to submit a photo of their creation to milford@milford.lib.in.us. The library staff will choose a winner from the submissions. There will be challenge for each month during the school year. LEGO Saturdays are the first Saturday of each month, March, April and May from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The whole family is welcome to come and build things with the library’s collection of LEGOs.
The last Winter Preschool Story Time at the library will be this Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. It is for children ages 3-6. Mrs. Maria Pamer will be the storyteller. The theme is Story Time Favorites, with craftmaking and snacks available. Spring Story Time will begin April 5. Registration for Spring Story Time begins March 27.
