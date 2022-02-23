BRISTOL — On Saturday the Elkhart County Parks will be hosting a how to seminar on making maple syrup at the Baldwin One-room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
The event will start at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program costs $5 per person and is an all ages event.
Pancakes and pure maple syrup will provided for participants. Guests are reminded to bring appropriate outside clothing since part of the demonstration will be held outdoors. Friday is the last day for registration which can be done on the parks department website at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Participants are asked to meet at the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of the mill’s main parking lot, at 53373 C.R. 131, and to use the lower basement door for entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.