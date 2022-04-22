WAKARUSA — The three-day Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival begins today and continues through Sunday.
Here are some of the highlights on the schedule:
• Beer & Jessop Carnival rides and games will be set up on West Waterford Street. Hours will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY
• 3:30 p.m. — NorthWood Middle School Select Singers, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 4 and 6 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2
• 4:30 p.m. — NorthWood’s Dawning Generation & Main Street Voices, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 5 and 7 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3
• 6 p.m. — Luminos Group, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 6 to 8 p.m. — 5K Walk/Run Packet Pickup, American Legion, 114 W. Waterford St.
• 7:30 p.m. — Festival Queen Coronation, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
SATURDAY
• 7 a.m.-2 p.m. — Lions Club and Fire Department pancake and sausage meal, Wakarusa Fire Station, 301 E. Waterford St. (dine-in or carry-out)
• 7:30 a.m. — 1K Kids Fun Run, Wakarusa Memorial Park, 400 N. Washington St.
• 8 a.m. — 5K Run/Walk, Wakarusa Memorial Park
• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Garden tractor pull, Wakarusa Historical Museum, 403 E. Wabash Ave.
• 10 a.m. — Parade
• Noon — NorthWood flag football tournament, NorthWood Middle School, Doc Abel Field, registration by 11 a.m.
• 11 a.m. — Clark Lewis the Juggler, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 11:30 a.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3
• Noon — Baby Olympics at Bible Baptist Church, 203 E. Waterford St
• Noon — Mark’s Ark Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 1 p.m. — Kids Pedal Pull, South Elkhart Street, register by noon
• 12:30 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2
• 1:30 p.m. — Kevin Long Illusions, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 2 p.m. — Cross Cut Saw Contest, South Elkhart Street, register by 1:30 p.m.
• 2:30 p.m. — Clark Lewis the Juggler, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 3 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3
• 3:30 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2
• 3:30 p.m. — Mark’s Ark Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 5 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3
• 5 p.m. — Luminos Group, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 6 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2
• 6:30 p.m. — Clark Lewis the Juggler, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 7 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3
• 7:30 p.m. — Mark’s Ark Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
SUNDAY
• 10:30 a.m. — Community worship service, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent, hosted by Bethel Missionary church
• Noon — Indiana Wild Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 1 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3
• 1:30 p.m. — Rusty Ammerman, Magician, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 2:30 p.m. — Indiana Wild Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 2 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2
• 3 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3
• 3:30 p.m. — Rusty Ammerman, Magician, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 5 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3
• 5 p.m. — The Echo’s, a ‘60s to present-day rock, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 6 p.m. — 50/50 raffle drawing, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
• 6 p.m. — Maple Syrup Sapling winner announced, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent
