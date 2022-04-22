WAKARUSA — The three-day Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival begins today and continues through Sunday.

Here are some of the highlights on the schedule:

• Beer & Jessop Carnival rides and games will be set up on West Waterford Street. Hours will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY

• 3:30 p.m. — NorthWood Middle School Select Singers, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 4 and 6 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2

• 4:30 p.m. — NorthWood’s Dawning Generation & Main Street Voices, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 5 and 7 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3

• 6 p.m. — Luminos Group, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 6 to 8 p.m. — 5K Walk/Run Packet Pickup, American Legion, 114 W. Waterford St.

• 7:30 p.m. — Festival Queen Coronation, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

SATURDAY

• 7 a.m.-2 p.m. — Lions Club and Fire Department pancake and sausage meal, Wakarusa Fire Station, 301 E. Waterford St. (dine-in or carry-out)

• 7:30 a.m. — 1K Kids Fun Run, Wakarusa Memorial Park, 400 N. Washington St.

• 8 a.m. — 5K Run/Walk, Wakarusa Memorial Park

• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Garden tractor pull, Wakarusa Historical Museum, 403 E. Wabash Ave.

• 10 a.m. — Parade

• Noon — NorthWood flag football tournament, NorthWood Middle School, Doc Abel Field, registration by 11 a.m.

• 11 a.m. — Clark Lewis the Juggler, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 11:30 a.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3

• Noon — Baby Olympics at Bible Baptist Church, 203 E. Waterford St

• Noon — Mark’s Ark Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 1 p.m. — Kids Pedal Pull, South Elkhart Street, register by noon

• 12:30 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2

• 1:30 p.m. — Kevin Long Illusions, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 2 p.m. — Cross Cut Saw Contest, South Elkhart Street, register by 1:30 p.m.

• 2:30 p.m. — Clark Lewis the Juggler, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 3 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3

• 3:30 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2

• 3:30 p.m. — Mark’s Ark Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 5 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3

• 5 p.m. — Luminos Group, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 6 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2

• 6:30 p.m. — Clark Lewis the Juggler, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 7 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3

• 7:30 p.m. — Mark’s Ark Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

SUNDAY

• 10:30 a.m. — Community worship service, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent, hosted by Bethel Missionary church

• Noon — Indiana Wild Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 1 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3

• 1:30 p.m. — Rusty Ammerman, Magician, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 2:30 p.m. — Indiana Wild Animal Show, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 2 p.m. — Bill Nitschke’s Wonder Wheels BMX Stunt Show, Horizon Transport Entertainment Area 2

• 3 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3

• 3:30 p.m. — Rusty Ammerman, Magician, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 5 p.m. — Pogo Fred, Martin Bros. Contracting Entertainment Area 3

• 5 p.m. — The Echo’s, a ‘60s to present-day rock, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 6 p.m. — 50/50 raffle drawing, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

• 6 p.m. — Maple Syrup Sapling winner announced, Richmond’s Feed Entertainment Tent

