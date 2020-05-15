LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms has donated 50 sets of bedding to Fellowship Missions, which offers emergency shelter and other assistance to those in need in the Warsaw community.
“As a food and fiber company, Maple Leaf Farms is dedicated to using our resources to benefit local charitable organizations that meet important needs in our communities,” Co-President Scott Tucker said. “Our family business is a longtime supporter of Fellowship Missions and is pleased that we could meet an essential need for their shelter.”
The company’s news release states the bedding sets included a mattress pad, sheet set and blanket sourced from the company’s Down Inc. subsidiary, which specializes in manufacturing down and feather bedding products for the residential, design and hospitality trades.
“Fellowship Missions was in need of high quality, easy-to-clean bedding for its emergency shelter,” said Zach Tucker, who serves as philanthropy chairman for the Tucker Family Council, which guides the company’s charitable giving programs. “We are pleased that our products can bring comfort to residents staying at the shelter.”
In addition to sharing fiber and textile products with local charities, Maple Leaf Farms also donates duck and chicken food products to Indiana organizations that serve families in need. The company recently gave nearly 35,000 portions of poultry products to hunger relief organizations serving the area.
