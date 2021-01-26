GOSHEN — Maple City Health Care Center opened its new dental program and facility Tuesday.
The program offers affordable care to current and future patients of Maple City Health Care Center, according to a news release from the center.
MCHCC didn’t have room in its current facilities for the new dental program so the organization purchased and renovated a large house on the north side of Goshen, officials stated, adding that when operating at full capacity, Maple City Dental will serve 2,300 people each year.
The newly renovated house is located at 814 N. Third St. and borders one of MCHCC’s service delivery sites, Vista Community Health Center, and is located six blocks from MCHCC’s second delivery site, Northside Community Health Center.
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County contributed a grant of $156,000 to help purchase dental chairs and equipment for the renovated facility.
“I’m excited that our patients, especially young children, will have access to dental care that is integrated with the clinical and behavioral health care that we offer,” James Nelson Gingerich, MCHCC’s Guardian of Vision, said. “We want to treat our patients as whole people, not as a collection of separate problems.”
A child who has a cavity will need clinical care such as immunizations and may need counseling for family problems. We are now able to provide all these types of care for that child in a way that is both integrated and coordinated.”
With bilingual staff and on-site interpreters, Maple City Dental will be able to serve people who speak either Spanish or English, and MCHCC will discount the cost of dental care according to a family’s ability to pay.
“Over the years, we’ve discovered a variety of creative ways to make sure that our patients can afford our care,” Gingerich said. “One example is our More Than Money program that enables patients to volunteer in the community in exchange for their health care.”
MCHCC’s new dentist is Dr. Kamani Meriwether, who graduated from the Louisville School of Dentistry and has served at-risk people in Michigan for three years. Her volunteer assignments include the Philippines and remote areas in Kentucky.
“I am honored to be trusted with this new program,” Meriwether said. “I look forward to treating my patients with compassion and providing excellent dental care as part of our integrated health center.”
In addition to Meriwether, Maple City Dental employs two hygienists, two dental assistants, a front office receptionist and Guadalupe Ontiveros, who will serve as the center’s manager.
