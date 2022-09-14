GOSHEN — The Maple City Health Care Center board recently announced the appointment of Paul Shetler Fast to an initial three-year term as its next executive director.
Shetler Fast will begin his full-time work on Oct. 24. Prior to that, he will engage in listening work with staff and key community leaders.
“We value and seek to honor the vision that has guided the organization since the beginning," said Sarah Metzler, MCHCC’s board president. "We are confident that Paul, our staff, and the leadership team of Maple City Health Care Center will build on the strong foundation already in place as they carry our mission forward. The board looks forward to a future where our organization increases opportunities for deeper collaboration across the entire community and anticipates new possibilities for service."
Shetler Fast has held various leadership positions in hospital administration within the Veterans Health Administration system. He served for five years in Haiti with Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), as country director, overseeing health services. Most recently he has been serving as director of Global Health programs for MCC. In this capacity, Shetler Fast has worked to support and oversee community-based health services organizations in 47 countries around the world.
Shetler Fast currently teaches public health for undergraduate and graduate students at Goshen College and serves on several local boards including the Elkhart County Board of Health and Mosaic, a healthcare organization in Goshen. Shetler Fast and his wife Rebecca, and their two children live in Goshen.
“Our community needs a thriving Maple City Health Care Center, and it is an honor to be joining in this important work," Shetler Fast said. "I look forward to this opportunity to serve the community by helping advance the mission of affordable, accessible, quality care for every person."
Maple City Health Care Center’s mission is to provide and promote high quality, affordable, and accessible primary health care. The health center cares for more than 6,000 Goshen area residents each year. About a third of the health center’s patients live on incomes below poverty. About a third are unable to afford or obtain health insurance. About half of the health center’s patients speak Spanish.