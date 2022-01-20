INDIANAPOLIS — Although overall school enrollment in Indiana increased modestly, many local public schools saw a decrease.
The Indiana Department of Education on Thursday released data on school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. Enrollment in Indiana’s public and accredited non-public schools has grown to 1.12 million students, a modest increase from the previous school year, state officials said.
Locally, only four local public schools saw increases. They were: Concord, Wawasee, Prairie Heights and Lakeland school corporations — and those were modest growths.
Concord grew by 47 to 5,235 students; Wawasee by 101 to 2,937 students; Prairie Heights by 26 to 1,356 students; and Lakeland by 39 to 1,682 students.
Middlebury and Elkhart schools saw the largest declines. Middlbury lost 196 students, going from 4,495 students in 2020-21 to 4,299 in 2021-22. Elkhart’s enrollment dropped by 280 to 11,659 students.
Other public schools with declining enrollment included: Goshen, down 46 to 6,364 students; Wa-Nee, down 29 to 2,878 students; Baugo, down 29 to 1,838 students; Fairfield, down two students to 2,171; Westview down 37 to 2,107; and West Noble down seven to 2,209
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Private schools fared a bit better, although there were a couple of declines.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in Goshen dropped by two students to a total of 159 and The Crossing dropped 118 students to 498.
Other private schools’ increase enrollment during the same period. St. Thomas the Apostle in Elkhart grew by 33 to 245 students; St. Vincent de Paul in Elkhart increased by eight to 185 students; Clinton Christian School in Goshen increased by 23 to 192 students; Elkhart Christian Academy by 70 to 531 students; and Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen by one to 276 students.
“Enrollment growth in Indiana’s schools is significantly driven this year by a 5.25% increase in kindergarten enrollment compared with the 2020-2021 school year," IDOE officials stated in a press release Thursday. "This strong growth comes as some families are enrolling their children in a K-12 school for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
RACIAL STATISTICS
The IDOE gave a racial breakdown of the schools.
Goshen Community Schools is 56% Hispanic or 3,558 students; 37% white or 2,343 students; 3.3% multiracial (208); 2.7% Black (169); 1.2% Asian (74); .1% American Indian (12). Goshen also has 55% of its students on free or reduced-rate meals.
Fairfield Community Schools is 89% white (1,939); 7.4% Hispanic (162); 2.3% multiracial (50); .55% Black (12); .28 Asian (6); .09% American Indian (2). Approximately 22.2% of the students are on free or reduced-rate meals.
Concord Community Schools is 45% Hispanic (2,355); 41% white (2,127); 8.5% Black (445); 4.9% multiracial (256); .88% Asian (46); .04% American Indian (2); .08% Native Hawaiian or Pacific islander. Approximately 46.7% of students are on free or reduced-rate meals.
Middlebury Community Schools is 84% white (3,618), 11% Hispanic (461); 3.1% multiracial (134); .95% Black (41); .84% Asian (36); .14% American Indian (6); .07% Native Hawaiian or Pacific islander. Approximately 24.9% of their students are on free or reduced-price meals.
Wa-Nee Community Schools is 83% white (2,398); 9.7% Hispanic (280); 4.0% multiracial (116); 1.9% Black (56); .76 Asian (22); .17% American Indian (5); and one student identified as Native Hawaiian or Pacific islander.
Elkhart Community Schools is 38.8% white (4,520); 37.2% Hispanic (3,558); 14.2% Black (1,657); 8.56% multiracial (998); 1.12% Asian (130); 11 students identified as American Indian and four students identified as Native Hawaiian or Pacific islander. Approximately 53.9% of the students are on free or reduced-rate meals.
Baugo Community Schools is 77% white (1,417); 12.3% Hispanic (226); 8.4% multiracial (137); 1.8% Black (33); .93% Asian (17); .44% American Indian. Approximately 27.6% of its students are on free or reduced-rate meals.
Wawasee Community School Corp. is 85.7% white (2,516); 9.9% Hispanic (290); 2.5% multiracial (75); 1.1% Black (33); .37% Asian (11); .27% American Indian (8); .17% Native Hawaiian or Pacific islander (4). Approximately 33.3% of the students are on free or reduced-rate meals.
Westview School Corp. is 94.3% white (1,987); 3.3% Hispanic (69); 1.4% multiracial (30); .43% Asian (9); .33% Black (8); 1 American Indian and 3 Native Hawaiian or Pacific islanders. Approximately 21.4% of its students are on free or reduced-rate meals.
West Noble School Corp. is 54% Hispanic (1,190); 45% white (980); .73% multiracial (16); .55% Asian (12); .14% Black (3); 1 American Indian. Approximately 57.8% of its students are on free or reduced-rate meals.
According to state officials, Indiana’s schools serve 1.12 million students, of which 1.03 million are enrolled in public schools. More than 83,000 students currently attend Indiana’s accredited non-public schools, which comprises 7.4% of Indiana’s students. Indiana saw enrollment increases from the previous school year across all school types, including an increase of 2,999 students (.2%) in public schools and 4,672 students (5.9%) in non-public schools.
Enrollment calculations are based on a statewide count of students in attendance in an Indiana school Oct. 1.
