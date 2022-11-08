In local school board races, a number of incumbents and newcomers claimed a Tuesday election victory.
CONCORD
In Concord, three seats were available. Incumbent Jennifer Davis (D-1) won easily, with a total of 2,641 votes as compared to the next highest candidate, new-to-the-board candidate Stacy McDowell (D-2) with 1,854.
“Obviously I’m happy to be re-elected,” Davis said. “I’ve had a lot of support from a lot of people and I’m very grateful to the voters of Concord community.”
From there, recently selected to fill a vacancy on the board, Tara Towner retained her seat with 1,870 votes, while fellow incumbent Jared Earl Sponseller, at-large, lost his, at 1,380.
“I am truly grateful and blessed that they let me continue to serve,” said Towner. “It has been such a great three months of being a part of this board and I’m excited for what is ahead of us and where Concord schools will be going in the future I’m grateful they have chosen to allow me to continue.”
ELKHART
A total of three seats were up for election in the Elkhart Community Schools school board. Voters determined that incumbent Kellie Mullins should keep her seat with 5,960 votes.
Voters also determined that newbie Mike Burnett should join her at-large, with 4,898 votes.
In District B, Jeffrey Bliler was chosen over Rodney Hohman, with 2,077.
“It’s been a good surprise,” Bliler said. “I am hopeful. My campaign has been all about putting kids and families first and I think the voters have clearly spoken that it’s time to make a positive change for Elkhart Community Schools. I’m proud to be a part of that change.”
FAIRFIELD
For the Fairfield Community School District, two incumbents, Aaron Rink and Sarah Elledge, were re-elected to the board from the Clinton District.
“I would thank the community and I appreciate their support,” Rink said by telephone Tuesday evening. “I’m just looking forward to another four years of making Fairfield great.”
Elledge also expressed her appreciation.
“I would just like to thank those in the community who came out to vote and those trusted me to serve another four years as their school board member,” she said. “I’m honored to be able to do the job of being a voice for those in Fairfield, and work along side the other board members and our superintendent.”
WA-NEE
Defeating incumbent Lou Bonacorsi, Trevor Hershberger, Nappanee, won the Union Township seat for Wa-Nee School Board.
“It feels pretty good,” Hershberger said. “We live in a really conservative community and we just want to keep our conservative values in our community.”
BAUGO
A total of three candidates were elected to the Baugo Community School Board.
“I’m happy that the race is over,” said Julie Phillips, winner for the seat for District 1, who previously served for two terms, starting in 2012 and serving up until 2021. “I’m grateful that the voters have confidence in me. I’m looking forward to continuing improvement for the district as we come out of the difficult time of the past couple of years with the pandemic.”
For District 3, Jamie Lee Wenger and Bill Gletty were the two winners.
“I’m proud of the campaign I put together,” Wenger said, adding that he is looking forward to working with the BCS teachers on behalf of the district. “I’m happy to go forward with the things I’ve worked with during the campaign over the next four years.”
Gletty noted the strong voter turnout for the election.
“I’m proud of my community,” he said. “When I was there to vote there was a good crowd.”
MIDDLEBURY
For Middlebury Community Schools, Greggory Eash and Caleb Mash were the winners for District C and D.
“I’m glad I won and get to serve the school system for the next four years,” Eash said, adding that he felt his opponents ran a “nice, clean campaign.”
Mast expressed similar sentiments.
“I’m eager to learn from the existing board,” he said. “I’m also glad that so many people got out and voted. I’m eager to do my best for the staff and students and MCS, as well as the general constituent base in Middlebury.”