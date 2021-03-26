GOSHEN — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday announced he’ll be dropping Indiana’s statewide mask mandate as of April 6. But for several downtown Goshen business owners, that timeline seems a bit premature, and as such they’ll be keeping their own mandates in place despite the change.
Myron Bontrager, owner of The Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St., is among those downtown business owners who feel the governor’s decision to drop the state’s mask mandate in jumping the gun a bit, particularly when it comes to the safety of his younger employees who have not yet had a chance to be vaccinated.
“I was actually hoping the governor would hold off a little longer. So, we’re planning to continue requiring masks for the simple reason that almost all of my employees are not even eligible for the vaccine at this point,” Bontrager said of his plan. “We have a younger group of people, so they’ll be eligible what, March 31? So, lets say April 1 they get their first vaccination, you’re looking at six weeks after their eligibility at least that they would be fully vaccinated.
“So, we are going to still continue to require masks, and my simple reasoning for that is, my employees have gone out of their way to keep the customers safe, and I think the customers can spend six more weeks trying to keep our employees safe,” he added of the issue. “At this point, we’re going to require the face masks until we feel they’ve had adequate time to get their vaccines, and are fully vaccinated. So, yeah, we’re going to continue it, and work at trying to keep them protected.”
Julie Hershberger, co-owner of Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., has similar plans when it comes to how her business will be handling mask-wearing over the next few weeks and months.
“I mean, it seems like a minor inconvenience to me. So, I’ll keep an eye on the virus numbers and stuff, but for now, I just feel like, what’s the rush? We’re almost through this,” Hershberger said of her store's mask mandate. “I think next month, everybody’s going to be eligible for vaccination. So, lets just give everyone a chance to get vaccinated first.”
Hershberger said she’s only lost one customer since implementing the store’s mask mandate early on in the pandemic, and feels keeping it in place is still the right thing to do, at least for the time being.
“It’s the least I can do for the greater good, is how I feel about it,” she said. “I mean, we’re going to get back to shows in August, and hopefully by then ... But I want to feel it out for a little bit. I’m just not ready to drop everything right now.”
Jenny Frech, owner of Soapy Gnome, 111 E. Washington St., agreed.
“Governor Holcomb’s April 6 lifting of the mandate is too early,” Frech said. “Soapy Gnome will require masks and hand washing until more of our community is vaccinated, at least through the summer and possibly longer. Masks are the most effective way to slow the spread of the virus. It’s important to me to keep our team, customers and community safe.”
In addition, Frech said she also plans to continue selling masks at her store even after the pandemic, as she feels they can play an important role in helping to reduce the transmission of other illnesses in the future, and should be normalized.
“They can help us get through flu seasons and conditions where avoiding crowds is hard to do, like in airplanes,” she said.
PATIENCE IS KEY
According to Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, his office has been fielding numerous questions from local business owners following the governor’s announcement, particularly given that individual counties will still retain a significant amount of say as to how they deal with COVID-19 even after the statewide mask mandate has been lifted.
“I think part of the governor’s statement was that local counties can still dictate their own COVID response based on what they’re seeing, and then make changes. So, there are still a lot of questions coming in as to what that means. I mean, April 6, it’s still a little over a week away, and so we’re all still trying to figure out exactly where everything is going to fall with this,” Kieffer said. “So, from what I’ve heard from some businesses, there are still a lot of questions, like, ‘What does this mean?’ and, ‘How do we handle certain things?’ And businesses all kind of have their own thoughts on how they’re going to handle this. So, there are still a lot of unanswered questions at this point.”
As for his thoughts on the overall impact of mask mandates on local businesses during the pandemic, Kieffer noted that while there has certainly been some pushback regarding adherence to the mandates in certain circles of the local business community, most, if not all, now seem to have adapted well to the change.
“I think everybody really settled into kind of what worked best for their stores and for their customers, and they’ve made the changes and adapted to it. And I think you’ll continue to see that as this year progresses, like with this downgrading of the state mask mandate,” Kieffer said. “You know, I’ve talked to a few companies who have some younger staff, and they’re still waiting to be vaccinated. So, they’re going to have some different mask requirements until all of their staff get protected than maybe some other businesses. So, I can envision in the next month or two we’ll still see some mask requirements, and then there will be some others that won’t, just depending on where they’re at with everything.”
But regardless of where a particular business may stand on the mask mandate issue moving forward, Kieffer said his best advice for getting through the next few months relatively unscathed is to practice an abundance of patience.
“I think the biggest thing to stress, and something I think will be important, is just patience, right? I mean, we’re all dealing with this, and everybody is dealing with it in different ways,” Kieffer said. “You’re going to go from store to store, and there are going to be some different procedures and policies in place. So, just be patient with those stores as they work and do what’s best for their companies and their employees. Patience with everything over the next couple of months I think is going to be extremely important.”
