HOWE — A Howe man is in custody after a several-hour standoff with police over a warrant last Wednesday.
Donald Gene Squires, 51, 6655 N. 850 East, eventually left an outbuilding on his property and was taken into custody without incident following the standoff, according to a report issued Monday by the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office.
Police reported that on Wednesday, LaGrange County officers attempted to locate Squires, who was wanted on a warrant out of Steuben County. The warrant was for two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of OWI causing catastrophic injury. All three charges are Level 4 felonies.
The same day, a deputy conducted a canvas of the area and saw a man enter a home where Squires was reportedly living near Howe.
Officers attempted to call Squires out of the residence, however, Squires did not initially comply, the release reads. After a several-hour standoff, Squires finally exited an out building and was taken into custody without further incident. Squires was transported to the Steuben County Jail.
Assisting with the arrest was the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Police Department, Wolcottville Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and SRT members, the Indiana State Police, and Indiana Department of Natural Resources.