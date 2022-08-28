Tom Rose lost his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce, when she died from breast cancer August 5, 2019, and through his personal battle with grief said he’s “learned a few things”.
He recently released a book titled “Balloon in a Box: Coping with Grief,” that came about as a result of journaling his own grief but he’s discovered through this process that he’s changed and he’s being called upon to help others through their grief journey.
Some in the area may know Tom and Joyce from the cookbooks they’ve published — Cooking Together Chinese Style and Cooking Together Quick & Easy and from the cooking segment that aired on Fox’s morning show, Cooking Together with Tom & Joyce for 13 years. Had she lived, this month would’ve been their 60th wedding anniversary.
“A few months after she died a doctor friend, Dr. T.J. Lewis, who was a fraternity brother shared a patient of his wrote in a journal and that really helped,” Rose said. “So I started a journal.”
After Dr. Lewis read some of Tom’s journal notes he asked him to turn it into a paper and then told him, “You have to write a book.”
Rose said he never considered doing such a thing, publishing a cookbook is easy — it’s just deciding which recipes to include, but he didn’t think he could write a book.
“Then COVID hit and I was stuck at home and I just started writing and it all poured out,” he said.
He said the book is written in his ‘language’, not with big words and clinical terms like the books he was finding on the subject and he thought to himself that those authors hadn’t experienced grief. He turned to friend and former English teacher Beckie Tichenor to edit the book and said she came back with about 114 edits.
Tom worked in marketing and advertising most of his life and he and his son have a business, Rose and Rose associates and after Joyce died he and Brock authored another cookbook — Cooking Together Revisited, which is dedicated to Joyce with proceeds going to the family’s breast cancer support projects.
Through his marketing and advertising business he had some connections to get it printed.
“I thought I’ll do this and maybe sell a few to friends and it’s just blossomed on me — we’re about to have a third printing,” he said.
Joyce and Balloon in a Box
Joyce was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and had a mastectomy in 2005.
“Then everything was great,” Tom said. “Until 2017 and the cancer came back and she was told she had 4 to 6 months to live, but she lived two years.”
“She was very strong, considerate and straight forward. She was very generous, particularly with her time — even two months before she died she was still helping people.”
Tom shared how days before she died she told him about a green bag that contained the clothes she wanted to be buried in and she didn’t want videos and photos. He said the bag also contained their cookbooks and articles about them that was in the paper — things that they’d done together. She also gave him directions for the future in the last words she spoke to him.
“She said, ‘I love you and I’ll see you in church’,” Tom was raised Catholic but Joyce was a convert and he said she was more dedicated to the practice of the faith than he was.
“Women can’t finish a sentence without giving a man something to do,” he laughed.
As for the title of the book, Tom said it came from something someone said about grief being like a ball in a box. He said no, it’s more like a balloon in a box, touching all sides of the box causing all sorts of scrambled emotions — confusion, sadness, loneliness — and it’s painful.
“As time passes, the balloon becomes smaller floating around in the box and sometimes it touches a side bringing back memories—some good, some bad,” he said. “The trick is to keep the balloon from touching the corners only the sides with pleasant memories.”
He said as one grows stronger you take hold of the string and guide the balloon to pleasant memories and it will sometimes slip out of the grip and the scrambled emotions will return and you grab hold again. He said someone once suggested, ‘Wouldn’t it be better to just remove the balloon and release it? Wouldn’t that end your grief’?
Rose confirmed you could do that but then you’d lose all your memories too and he didn’t want to sacrifice losing the memories.
Tom’s Lists of What Not to Say & to Say
Rose expressed some frustrations over what well-meaning people say at a funeral or to someone in mourning but he realizes that it’s because people don’t know what to say. In the book he lists what, in his opinion, is helpful and not helpful.
He said saying ‘You’ll get it over in time’ is one of the worst.
“Maybe I don’t want to get over it, maybe I want to experience it and grow because of it,” he said.
He also said he’s learned it doesn’t get better in time, it’s different but it doesn’t go away.
Tom’s what not to say list:
• It will get better
• It will pass in time
• At least he/she is no longer in pain
• Everything happens for a reason
• I understand how you feel (no you don’t)
• Well you had her for 59 years
• God needed her up there more than down here
• How are you doing? (How do you think?)
“Don’t try to fix it, don’t try to give solutions — my heart is breaking, just listen to me,” Tom said.
Things you might want to say:
• Nothing I could say would make this easier
• I’m here for you
• I’m praying for you and your family
• I’m sorry for your loss
• Say nothing and just give a hug
• I love you, I’m here for you
Or best yet, say I love you and give a hug. Tom said he remembers most of all those that said ‘I love you’ and gave him a hug and remembering that sustains him the most. He said someone said that a person in grieving has three needs: to find the words for the loss, to say the words aloud and to know the words have been heard.
Changed man
Tom said he came to the realization that moving on didn’t mean he had to leave Joyce behind and that realization helped him. He said he struggled with God for a few months but now realizes how much he needs Him.
He mentioned a quote by the late Bishop Fulton Sheen who said, “‘Sometimes God has to break a heart to get into it’, I think that’s what he did to me.”
And when he attends church at St. Mary of the Annunciation in Bristol, he feels Joyce’s presence. He said, “I probably love her more today — my love has been allowed to grow because there’s no roadblocks.”
He explained he didn’t like the word grief so he searched for another and found in the Bible the word ‘pragma’, which means continuing love and said that’s what grief is-continuing love.
Tom said he believes he’s changed. “I’m a different person than I was 3-4 years ago. I think I’m a better person because I’m more understanding, I listen better, I understand things better.”
He related a story of helping a widower cope because when his wife died he didn’t know how to cook or shop or clean.
“I would’ve never spent the time doing that before Joyce died,” he admitted. “I’m not as selfish as I was. That probably helped me more than anything — helping someone else.”
He’s now on a grief committee at St. Mary’s and said sharing with others is also helpful.
Since the book came out Tom has been getting requests for interviews and speaking engagements from all over the country. He did an interview on a podcast, appeared on a local morning show and was featured in a Cape Corals, Florida magazine.
One that surprised him most was being asked to speak at a Kosciusko County jail drug rehabilitation group.
“I thought, ‘do they know who they’re talking to?’” he said.
The coordinator of the program explained that about 70% of the reasons people turn to drugs is because of grief of some kind. So Rose went and spoke to them and was touched by the response of the men.
Another surprise was an email from a young man who shared that he asked his mother, ‘How do you know when you’re in love?’ and as her answer she gave him Tom’s book to read. “I haven’t thought of my book in that way,” he said.
Tom has speaking engagements at several churches and other organizations around the country.
Tom said most importantly for those who are grieving to know, “It’s not going to get better; it’ll get different. Don’t be afraid to move on and take those memories and that person with you.”
And for everyone else, “Tell the people you love that you love them on a daily basis.”