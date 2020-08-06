GOSHEN — A man shot by a Goshen police officer following a pursuit last year has pleaded guilty to his role in that situation, as well as to a drug charge from a different case.

Joshua Perry, 36, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday.

Perry pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement from the pursuit on Jan. 9, 2019, and then to a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine in a separate case from March 2019.

He admitted he fled when Goshen police Lt. Michael McCormack attempted to pull over his vehicle for a traffic stop on Lincolnway East. Perry then led McCormack and police on a slow-speed, 40-to-50-minute pursuit that wound to New Paris and then back into downtown Goshen.

Perry stopped at West Washington and Third streets. While ignoring orders to keep his hands visible, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said he reached out of a window toward McCormack. The officer, believing he’d been shot, fired his service weapon and shot Perry in the arm and lower jaw, injuring him.

No charges against Goshen officer in pursuit shooting GOSHEN — A Goshen police officer will not face criminal charges for shooting a man following a police pursuit in January.

A grand jury investigated the shooting and reached a “no bill” verdict in March, resulting in no charges filed against McCormack.

A few days before the grand jury’s decision, Perry had been arrested again in Elkhart. Police had responded to a trespassing call and found Perry with methamphetamine on him, according to details in a probable cause affidavit. He admitted Thursday he had between five and 10 grams of meth during that incident.

Perry, who was not in custody during the hearing, faces a one-year jail sentence with the time already served on the resisting charge, and then a four-year term on house arrest through Michiana Community Corrections and a year of probation, as part of his plea agreement. Counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and residential entry were also dismissed from the case in March.

Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Perry. He then scheduled Sept. 3 as the date to sentence him.

GUILTY PLEA

Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court, including a Shipshewana man who admitted he helped an Elkhart woman hide the body of a man she murdered two years ago.

Ronald Feller, 62, pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony count of assisting a criminal who committed murder and a misdemeanor count of failing to report a body.

Feller told the court he aided Cindy Goodwin in moving the body of John Mullins after she had killed him on April 1, 2018.

Goodwin had shot Mullins at her apartment along Visscher Drive in the Walnut Trails complex. She then messaged Feller, who went to her home to help cover up the death. They first attempted to put Mullins’ body in Goodwin’s car, according to investigators. But they gave up on that plan, and instead dragged the remains, wrapped in a blanket, to a wooded area nearby and buried it under some foliage.

Police later found the body after responding to a call about the shooting, and Goodwin was arrested a couple days later.

Feller was charged in February, about three weeks after Goodwin pleaded guilty to the murder charge in the case. As part of his plea agreement, he faces a prison sentence that would be capped at five years with remaining terms left to the court’s discretion.

Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Feller. He then scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 3.

The 52-year-old Goodwin, following her plea, was sentenced to 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation during a hearing in May.

DRUG CASE PLEA

John Gray, 49, of Elkhart pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony count of dealing cocaine.

Gray admitted that around June 24, 2019, he had about 28 grams of cocaine he intended to sell.

He faces a 20-year prison sentence with five years suspended to probation as part of terms of the plea agreement.

Christofeno accepted Gray’s plea and convicted him. He then scheduled the sentencing to be held Sept. 3.