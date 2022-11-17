GOSHEN — An Elkhart man convicted of beating his stepson to death was sentenced to a century in prison on Thursday.
Christian Maradiaga, 20, claimed that his stepson Romeo Pineda Duran, 4, fell in the shower and hit his head, later dying of his injuries at the hospital on June 9, 2021, but medical examiners and witnesses say that’s not what happened. Prosecuting attorney Don Pitzer went so far as to call it perjury during the sentencing hearing.
Injuries to the young boy’s body, specialists told the court during a jury trial in September, show that Pineda Duran was beaten so severely that he became brain-dead.
Maradiaga also had a history of drug usage and claimed he had last used meth four months prior to the offense. The evidence presented at trial indicated that might not be true since his friend who testified told the court he’d admitted to drug usage earlier in the day. Pitzer called Pineda Duran a “bird in a cage,” claiming he was “trapped with a drugged out and angry and selfish cat that turned out to be Maradiaga,” adding that based on the evidence presented, one could only imagine the fear Pineda Duran was in.
“He got injuries and bruising on his arms, injuries and bruising on his back, significant injuries up under his neck that it would suggest are an indication that likely Romeo was picked up by the neck and likely his head was actually struck on something," Pitzer said. "He had injuries to the front of his head. He had injuries to the side of his head. He had injuries to the back of his head. The injuries were so extreme that he had bleeding up under his skull.”
Two other factors he added were that Maradiaga’s son was also present at the home during the incident, and Maradiaga did not immediately take the child to the hospital but rather a friend contacted Pineda Duran’s mother Karen Duran and ultimately got the child medical care, and that Maradiaga didn’t go to the hospital.
Following three days of court proceedings, a jury found Christian Maradiaga guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and interference with the reporting of a crime on Sept. 22.
Elkhart County Judge Michael Christofeno on Thursday sentenced him to 100 years in total
The advisory sentence of 55 years for murder was enhanced for aggravating circumstances by 10 years for a total sentence of 65 years. For neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Maradiaga was sentenced to the advisory sentence of 30 years, enhanced by five years for a total of 35 years. The sentences will be served consecutively, making a total of 100 years, with a third count of interference with reporting of a crime being served concurrently for one year.
“You had a duty to care for Romeo because you were the defacto physical custodian of Romeo at the time,” Christofeno said. “You breached that duty and trust as related to Romeo.”
He told Maradiaga that the harm he induced on Pineda Duran was greater than the "elements of Count 1 murder, a felony, and that’s in spite of the fact that you beat Romeo to death."
He went on to reveal more injuries that Romeo received during the moments leading up to his death.
“Romeo suffered a subdural hemorrhage — bleeding in other words — a subarachnoid hemorrhage in his brain — again bleeding — blood around the optic nerve, diffuse brain swelling, and brain shifting in his skull. Romeo was beaten to death by you, sir,” Christofeno said. “He suffered a seizure before his death from the injuries. He was non-responsive. He was unable to breathe … I find that your acts amount to torture of Romeo until he finally died.”
During Maradiaga's sentencing hearing on Nov. 17, Pineda Duran’s mother Karen Duran, grandmother Maria Hernandez, and aunt Jennifer Duran Hernandez spoke during the sentencing hearing.
“The day we got to say goodbye to my nephew was the hardest day of my life,” his aunt said. “Sometimes I still cry myself to sleep when I see my sister’s pain of losing her baby and me not having anything to comfort her or anything to say.”
She did not believe Maradiaga’s claim that Pineda Duran fell in the shower and stated further that the fact that he caused injury to Pineda Duran but not to his little brother, Maradiaga’s biological son, showed that he understood his actions.
“Did you ever think of the way my nephew ... is going to feel knowing his father murdered his big brother?" Duran Hernandez said. "People are cruel and even if we try to keep that away from him, one day he’s going to grow and ask questions and one day those questions will need answers. You took from your own son, Christian. You left (your son) without his big brother and you left him without a father to look up to.”
Pineda Duran’s mother Karen Duran also spoke ahead of sentencing.
“I can still hear his laugh in my head, his voice — and truth be told, it makes his death hurt even more sometimes," she said. "I’ll watch the videos I have of him and I wish I could hug him. I wish I never let him go. I wish I'd never went to work that day. I wish I’d never even met Christian. My son is supposed to be here living life. Living the life he was barely even given. ... It hurts seeing other little kids growing knowing I won’t get to see my son grow like that.”
Maradiaga responded to the grieving family in his final comments. He accused two witnesses of lying, and called Romeo his other son. He informed the judge that he was told not to go to the hospital when Romeo was brought in, and that he stayed at the apartment following the event to wait for the police to arrive.
“If I had something to hide like you all said, like I’m hiding something," he said. "I could have easily ran; I could have easily left. I was at home alone for a good 30 minutes knowing that the police were going to come.”
In response to an earlier comment that Maradiaga prevented Duran from calling 911, he said he only stopped her because “She wasn’t calling 911 for Romeo. She was calling 911 to take me to jail. At that point, I’m telling her, ‘Let’s go to the hospital.’”
“Nothing I say is going to change nothing," he said. "I’m not denying what the prosecutor is saying with the sentencing. … I know what happened is something that will not leave the hearts of no one, especially the victim’s parents. Like I said when I was on the stand, I don’t want my freedom. I don’t want nothing close to that. What I want is for the truth to be laid out, that Romeo wasn’t murdered.”
Maradiaga indicated following sentencing that he does intend to appeal.