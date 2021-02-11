GOSHEN — Close to a decade in prison was ordered for an Elkhart man who admitted his methamphetamine addiction turned him into a zombie version of himself.
Nicholas Strickland, 39, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
At his hearing, Strickland was sentenced to nine years in prison and three years of probation as part of terms of a plea agreement in two cases.
He had pleaded guilty in January to a Level 4 felony count of possession of methamphetamine in a case filed in November 2019, and then a Level 5 felony count of possession of a handgun with a prior felony conviction in a case from December 2018.
Strickland was arrested in April 2020 following a police pursuit in Elkhart. A case stemming from that incident was dismissed as part of the plea.
During his sentencing, Strickland apologized to the court and described his addiction to meth as a major source of self-destruction where at times he felt like a zombie.
“I know I messed up, I messed up big time,” Strickland said.
He also talked about how he began the process to get clean and restart his life while in jail. His sentence includes an order for him to be placed in a therapeutic addictions treatment program in prison after he’s served the equivalent of five years, which includes considerations for time credits earned during his term.
About five other charges against Strickland were dismissed as part of the plea.
INITIAL HEARINGS
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.
Among them, Daniel Bradford, 20, of Goshen, appeared for an initial hearing in a new case against him.
Bradford is charged with a Level 6 felony count of theft of a firearm. The charge stems from an incident reported in Elkhart in July 2020.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and his trial date was set for Aug. 2 in the case. Bradford was already represented by an attorney who’s representing him in four other criminal cases.
Aleyda Vazquez, 33, of Elkhart, also appeared for an initial hearing while charged with two Level 2 felony counts of dealing methamphetamine.
She’s accused of selling at least 10 grams of meth in incidents in January and February 2019.
A not-guilty plea was entered on Vazquez’s behalf, and a request for a bond reduction was taken under consideration. Her trial was also set to begin Aug. 2. Vazquez told the court she intends to hire a private attorney.
