ELKHART — Back in 1972 when "American Pie" topped the radio charts and "The Godfather" made its debut, a young man clocked in for his first day at Dexstar Wheel.
Now, 50 years later, Goshen resident Dave Medford is retiring after having worked as a shipping manager, line lead and production worker.
He started with the company, located at 400 Collins Road, Elkhart, in 1972 as the shipping manager. He has seen the company transfer owners and go through name changes and shares that the company has provided him with years of good memories.
“I have a lot of good memories and I learned a lot, but mostly it was the people that I enjoyed meeting and becoming friends with,” he said.
Medford shared that he believes he impacted the company in three key ways. Those ways mainly consist of respecting the company and his coworkers.
“I believe in treating people like I wish to be treated," he said. "I respected this company and felt they respected me. I felt it was important to provide a friendly, knowledgeable face for customers and carriers throughout the years.”
Medford explained through the years of work at Dexstar Wheel he has been able to have a good life and provide for his family.
“Working there allowed me to provide for my family, make a good living and make a lot of new friends each of which I see as a great benefit in my life,” he said.
The friends that he is discussing includes Patti Bowen, the sales manager at Dexstar. Bowen has known him for 20 years, eight years as a coworker and 12 years before that as a client. She shared that his kind heart has had the biggest impact on the company.
“Dave has a great willingness to help and has developed a good relationship with the carriers and customers,” she said.
“His tribal knowledge and his smile,” Bowen said. “Dave is just a such good guy who always helped me and others when he could.”
And in an era where, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, fewer than 30% of the population stays in a job longer than 20 years, 50 years is an accomplishment.
Medford shared advice for those entering the workforce who might be wondering how to make it 50 years in a company.
“Don’t worry what everybody else is doing, just do your job and keep your nose to the grindstone and follow your dreams,” Medford said.
