Man pleads guilty to pulling gun in alleged toy auto theft

GOSHEN — A Middlebury man admitted he pulled a gun while being accused of stealing Hot Wheels cars in Goshen last year.
Luke Neeley, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to a Level 5 felony charge of intimidation during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
As part of the plea agreement, two Level 3 felony counts of armed robbery and a count of theft were dismissed. The sentence will be up to Judge Michael Christofeno’s discretion.
Neeley admitted he threatened a man with a handgun at the Peddler’s Village Auction in Goshen on May 2.
He was accused of displaying the gun when confronted with accusations he stole several antique Hot Wheels cars from a box at the auction, Goshen police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Neeley. He then scheduled March 26 as the sentencing date.
PROBATION VIOLATION IN COCAINE CASE
A South Bend man won’t return to prison, but will go back on home detention for about two years after admitting he had a cocaine relapse.
Noel Townsend, 47, admitted during a hearing he violated his probation by testing positive for cocaine in a drug test last September. He also admitted he failed to report to screenings that summer because he knew the result would come back positive.
Townsend said he had a “brief” relapse after becoming involved with a woman who had a drug addiction.
He went on probation in April 2019 to conclude his sentence in a case where he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of dealing cocaine in July 2010.
After serving eight years in prison, Christofeno modified Townsend’s sentence and placed him on home detention in June 2018 before moving him to probation. At that time, Townsend was projected to be released from prison by this December.
Townsend had earned an associate’s degree in prison via an education program through the University of Notre Dame and Holy Cross College. He started a job after his release.
“He knows how disappointed this made all of us,” Tom Leatherman, Townsend’s attorney, said during the hearing.
Leatherman sought a sentence that would let Townsend continue working while participating addictions therapy.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer called for Townsend to return to prison and undergo an addictions program there. He pointed out the original case involved multiple cocaine dealing charges, but a plea agreement was fashioned to give Townsend an opportunity to avoid more significant prison time. Most of the charges were dropped as part of the deal.
“This is an individual who needs to feel the pain of what he was doing,” Pitzer said.
Townsend expressed remorse for falling back into cocaine use last summer.
“I am disappointed in myself with this relapse,” Townsend.
Christofeno warned him not to relapse in any way again or he would return to prison.
“This is your last chance, Mr. Townsend,” Christofeno said.
He revoked Townsend’s probation and ordered him back on home detention through Michiana Community Corrections for the remaining two years of his sentence.
INITIAL HEARING
Jonathan Martinez Davila, 30, of Goshen, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 4 felony charge of possession of cocaine.
Martinez Davila is accused of having between 10 and 28 grams of cocaine in August 2019. The case against him was filed earlier this month, and he was arrested on a warrant by Elkhart police last week, according to court information.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Martinez Davila’s behalf and scheduled his trial to begin Aug. 24.
