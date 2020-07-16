GOSHEN — A defendant has admitted to shooting another man while robbing him in Goshen two years ago.
Todd Francis, 20, pleaded guilty to two Level 3 felony counts of aggravated battery and armed robbery during a hearing Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court. He was initially charged with robbery, and the aggravated battery charge was added this week with the filing of the plea agreement.
The deal includes a sentence where terms on both charges will run consecutively, but prison time will be capped at 17 1/2 years.
Francis admitted during the hearing that he shot Israel Acosta-Pedroza in the leg while robbing him of cash at gunpoint on July 26, 2018.
He was arrested two days after the incident, in which Goshen police said Francis confronted Acosta-Pedroza over money claimed he was owed in an alley in the 400 block of West Wilden Avenue. During a scuffle, Francis’ gun went off, and Actosta-Pedroza was injured.
Judge Michael Christofeno accepted Francis’ plea and convicted him. He then scheduled the sentencing hearing to be held Aug. 13.
GUILTY PLEA
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.
Among them, Josue Rodriguez, Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine.
Rodriguez, 29, admitted he dealt more than 10 grams of meth to another person in April 2017. He said he didn’t remember the amount of the drug he had.
As part of the plea agreement, Rodriguez’s sentence includes a cap of 15 years on prison time. Another Level 2 felony count of dealing a controlled substance was also dropped.
Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Rodriguez. He then scheduled the sentencing hearing for Aug. 13.
