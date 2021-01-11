GOSHEN — Goshen police said a man who had been living in his vehicle and had not been heard from in weeks was found dead at 11:56 a.m. Monday.
Officers were called to Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, for a welfare check on the 64-year-old man. Police said they found him dead inside the vehicle.
A statement from police said that the man had multiple health issues and it is believed these were the cause of his death. There are no further details at this time.
