GOSHEN — The name of a man who was killed when he was struck by a train near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing Jan. 3 has been released.
According to Mark Daggy, unit commander for the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, the man killed in the incident is Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen.
“He popped around here in Elkhart, too, once in a while, but I’d say he was more staying in Goshen,” Daggy said of Simanton. “We’re actually trying to locate family for him. I don’t know if he’s got much family around here. He was living with foster families when he was younger. So, we’re just trying to locate some family of his.”
Anyone who is a family member of Simanton, or who knows of any family connections, is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office at 574-891-2388.
Simanton was reportedly a longtime volunteer at The Window, a Goshen-based nonprofit organization located at 223 S. Main St. which provides food, showers, laundry, counseling services and more to the financially challenged in the community.
The Window is currently planning a memorial service for Simanton Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the service, contact The Window at 574-533-9680.