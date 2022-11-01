BRISTOL — A man was injured when his van careened down an embankment and flipped over into the St. Joseph River early Tuesday afternoon on Bristol’s west side.
According to the Bristol Police Department, the man, who has not yet been identified, was the sole occupant of the van which went into the river at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday along the 1400 block of West Vistula Street. He was taken from the scene via ambulance, and his status is not currently known.
Members of the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire Department, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Elkhart Police Department assisted at the scene. Thompson’s Towing of Goshen was also called in to remove the van from the river.
Additional information related to the crash will be reported as it becomes available.