MIDDLEBURY — Elkhart County police are investigating a shooting that injured a man near Middlebury over the weekend.
Few details have been released about the case so far.
Police said a call reported a 22-year-old man was shot in the face at a home, 50968 C.R. 37, around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a report. Elkhart County Sheriff Capt. Michael Culp said investigators are working to determine whether the incident was accidental or whether criminal charges could be filed.
Culp also said the man was injured and taken to hospital to receive medical treatment. The man's name was not released Monday.
A person at the home, when asked about the incident, declined to provide a statement to The News Monday.
