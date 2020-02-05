GOSHEN — Goshen police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the leg Wednesday.
Steve Friend of Goshen rode in a car with the suspects and a woman to a property at 408 ½ River Ave. While there, one of the suspects struck Friend with a handgun and was then shot in the right calf, according to information released by police.
The suspect with the gun jumped back in the car and fled with the other suspect. Friend and the woman went to a neighboring house to seek help, and 911 was called around 12:40 p.m., according to police.
Friend was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
The suspects were said to be driving a silver Nissan Altima, the release shows.
As police investigate the case and work to locate the suspects, they ask anyone with information about the incident or the people involved to call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661, or email police@goshencity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.