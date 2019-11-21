Man hit with probation violation after discussing other case

GOSHEN — A Topeka man inadvertently revealed he violated his probation during a hearing intended to only announce the accusations.
Brandon Mosley, 36, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in the case Thursday. Judge Michael Christofeno read the alleged violations, which included testing positive for methamphetamine in a drug screen in July and facing a new auto theft case in LaGrange County.
Christofeno then asked Mosley whether he intends to hire a private attorney or if he would need a public defender to represent him — usually a routine question to be followed by a short, specific response. Mosley answered by indicating he may try to hire the attorney currently representing him in the auto theft case. He then went on to say he’s had the Level 6 felony theft charge reduced to a misdemeanor with time served as a penalty.
“Do you understand you just admitted to violating your probation,” Christofeno asked.
“I do now,” Mosley replied.
Christofeno reiterated the situation, saying Mosley “spontaneously admitted in open court” to the violation by discussing the theft case as evidence he committed a crime while on probation.
Mosley again stated intentions to hire a private attorney. Christofeno appointed a local public defender to the case in the meantime.
He found Mosely violated probation through the new crime and scheduled a hearing for Dec. 12 to determine a sentence.
The most recent court information on Mosley’s auto theft case in LaGrange County shows a pre-trial hearing was scheduled to be held Nov. 18. The case doesn’t show a guilty plea was made or a sentence issued. Staff at the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office said plea negotiations are still ongoing in the case.
INITIAL HEARING
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.
They included an initial hearing for Samantha Price of Elkhart in a drug case.
Price, 28, is charged with a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance in a case filed Tuesday. She had at least 10 grams of meth with an intent to deliver the drug on Sept. 11, according to the accusation Christofeno read.
He entered a not guilty plea on Price’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and scheduled April 20 as the date for the trial to begin. He also took Price’s request for a bond reduction under consideration.
SENTENCING
Katlynn Craft, 21, Claypool, was sentenced to two years of probation as a stipulated term from when she pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony count of possession of cocaine in September 2018.
The sentence will run consecutive to sentences in three other drug cases against Craft — two in LaGrange County and one in Noble County. Those cases involved guilty pleas to charges that included possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
