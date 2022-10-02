ELKHART — An Elkhart man is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Elkhart County.
Terry W. Frost, 39, was traveling north on Manhatten Ave., south of Michiana Drive, at 2:52 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of the 2003 Honda motorcycle he was driving, an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release stated. He was separated from the motorcycle and slid off the roadway, and was later declared dead at the scene.
Frost was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release added. The crash remains under investigation.