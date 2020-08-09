SYRACUSE — A 20-year-old Fortville man died Saturday evening after being struck by a boat on Lake Wawasee.
Nathaniel Mroz was one of three people being pulled on a tube behind a boat around 6 p.m. in the area of Johnson Bay on Lake Wawasee. The three were thrown off into the water, according to a news release from officials at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and, while the boat was maneuvering to retrieve the tubers, Mroz was struck by the boat.
Occupants on the boat removed Mroz, who was unconscious, from the water.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.
Mroz was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident and all parties involved are cooperating with investigators, the news release stated.
This incident remains under investigation and next of kin has been notified, officials said.
Indiana Conservation officers responded to the scene, as well as officials with the Syracuse Police Department, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Turkey Creek Fire Department and the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.
