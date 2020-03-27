GOSHEN — A Goshen man died in an apparent shooting Thursday night.
Police found Ivan Pedroza, 19, unconscious in a vehicle after responding to calls about shots fired in the area of 511 Cross St. around 9:30 p.m., according to details Goshen police posted on Facebook.
Witnesses told police Pedroza had been shot. He was pulled from the car and placed on the ground to be given aid, police said. Paramedics confirmed he was dead at the scene.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott said Friday morning the cause and manner of Pedroza's death were still being investigated.
