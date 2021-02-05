ELKHART — A man found shot Friday afternoon along Main Street was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Elkhart officers were called to 1245 S. Main St., just before 4:30 p.m. about a shooting with injuries, according to a news release from Lt. Travis Snider.
A map search shows a Conoco gas station is located at that address.
After officers found the man, he was taken to a local hospital where he died, the report stated. Elkhart County Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and no arrests had been reported as of Friday evening.
Snider stated in the news release there is no threat to public safety. Officers are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821 or the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777, or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.
