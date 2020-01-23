Man charged as part of murder case gets $5 million bond

GOSHEN — Bond is set at $5 million for an Elkhart man charged for his alleged role in a situation where a woman was killed and a man was robbed in October.

Matthew Murzynski, 24, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for a hearing on his bond.

Murzynski is charged with robbing and injuring Robert Porter, 32, of Sturgis, Michigan, while helping hold Porter and Kimberly Dyer of Columbia City at a home along Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart around Oct. 21, apparently as part of gang activity.

Two other Elkhart men, Donald Owen Jr. and Mario Angulo Jr., are charged with killing Dyer at the house. The Elkhart County Prosecutor has alleged the 31-year-old was tortured, burned or mutilated before her death.

Owen, 21, also appeared in court Thursday to begin the legal process in his case after he was extradited from Texas.

Murzynski was ordered jailed without bond after he was charged with a Level 2 felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and two Level 3 felony counts of criminal confinement. He was already in custody for separate cases when investigators served him the warrant in this case on Dec. 20, court documents show.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle called a county Homicide Unit detective to the witness stand to help argue for setting a significant bond amount. The testimony was used to support an affidavit, recently filed ahead of the bond hearing, which details calls Murzynski made from the jail in December that were monitored by investigators.

Murzynski’s attorney, Peter Soldato, objected to the testimony as it began, arguing the no-bond order violated the Indiana and U.S. constitutions. He cited the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits excessive bail and cruel and unusual punishment.

“Mr. Murzynski was being held illegally,” Soldato said. “Certainly some kind of bond was required by the Indiana Constitution, as well as the U.S. Constitution.”

He argued bail shouldn’t have been denied since Murzynski isn’t charged with murder but, since it was, evidence from that detention should be suppressed as “fruit of the poisoned tree.”

Judge Michael Christofeno overruled the objection, saying he believed the law was followed to the letter and, depending on the circumstances in a case, a court can issue an arrest warrant with an order to hold a suspect without bond until arguments can be heard on setting one.

As the detective resumed his testimony, he said Murzynski communicated with two women through phone calls, video chats and email several times a day after he was charged in December.

The affidavit about the monitored calls alleges Murzynski talked about fleeing the area, apparently to Puerto Rico, after a bond is set and he can post it.

“They have to give me a bond, and when they do … we are gonna go to PR,” Murzynski is quoted in the affidavit as saying during a phone call.

The document states he also referenced his association with a gang and talked about intimidating people in and out of jail.

After the testimony, both Soldato and Doyle agreed a bond should be set during the hearing.

Doyle called for a bond set at $1 million, well above a state standard of $250,000 for the level of the charges. She argued the amount is based on charges against Murzynski, the nature of the case and his limited criminal history, which includes probation violations. She also said Murzynski posed a flight risk, pointing to the monitored calls, Murzynski’s connections to people outside Indiana and the significant sentence he’d face if convicted.

“The stakes have never been higher for Mr. Murzynski,” Doyle said. “This is not a conventional case, and Mr. Murzynski is not a conventional defendant.”

Christofeno, after reviewing Murzynski’s history and the current situation, agreed a $250,000 bond would be too low. He went a few steps further than Doyle’s request, and set bond at $5 million only through corporate surety.

“To say that these allegations were serious is a gross understatement,” Christofeno said.

He confirmed Murzynski is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 4. He also aligned two other cases that were transferred from Superior Court 5, which charge Murzynski with domestic battery and driving with a suspended license, with the dates in the robbery case.

“I am absolutely OK with the $5 million,” Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said of the bond after the hearing.

She intends to seek an enhanced sentence if Murzynski is convicted based primarily on his gang affiliation.

If Owen and his co-defendant, Mario Angulo Jr., are convicted in the murder case, Becker will seek sentences of life in prison without parole for them due to the circumstances of the murder, including allegations of gang involvement.

Owen appeared earlier in the morning for his initial hearing in the murder case.

He’s charged with murder, as well as a Level 2 felony count of robbery and two Level 3 felony counts of criminal confinement.

Owen was initially arrested in Waco, Texas, Dec. 18 following a police pursuit that stemmed from a robbery investigation. He was jailed in Waco until he was extradited to Indiana. He was booked into the Elkhart County Jail Tuesday, police information shows.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf, appointed a public defender to the case, and scheduled Owen’s trial to begin June 15.

Angulo, 19, faces the same charges. He was arrested in Elkhart County Dec. 20.

Details of Dyer’s murder and Porter’s robbery have not been made public. Becker had the probable cause affidavits, which justify the charges against Owen and Angulo, sealed after the cases were filed.

“The justification for the sealing also included the protection of witnesses,” Becker said.

INITIAL HEARINGS

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.

• Among them, Alfredo Palacios, 39, of Granger appeared for an initial hearing to face two Level 2 felony counts of dealing cocaine.

Palacios was arrested Jan. 16 stemming from an investigation that involved Elkhart County’s Intelligence and Covert Enforcement unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency. He allegedly sold cocaine during undercover operations in July and August of 2017, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.

The document notes Palacios has associations with drug cartel affiliates, and argues he’s a substantial flight risk due to such involvement.

Palacios is jailed on a $750,000 bond, as well as on an immigration hold, jail information shows.

During the hearing, Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Palacios’ behalf and took his request for a bond reduction under consideration. He then scheduled the trial to begin June 15.

Palacios also indicated he intends to hire a private attorney.

• Sergio Rocha Jr., 33, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing to face two Level 5 felony counts of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony count of domestic battery and a Level 6 felony count of strangulation.

Rocha was arrested Jan. 18 as Elkhart police investigated an incident at a home.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Rocha’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and took his request for a bond reduction under consideration. The trial was scheduled to begin June 15.

With this case, Rocha is also accused of violating his probation in a separate case.

GUILTY PLEA

Jason Sills, 39, of Goshen, pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

Sills admitted he had about 10–12 grams of the drug when he and another defendant, Shaun Ludwig, 40, of Union, Michigan, were arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop in July.

As part of the plea agreement, the charge against Sills was downgraded from a Level 2 felony meth-dealing charge, and three other counts were dropped. The sentence will be up to the judge’s discretion with Sills’ attorney and the prosecution able to argue terms.

State guidelines advise a sentence of six years for a Level 4 felony conviction, or a term ranging from two to 12 years.

Christofeno accepted Sills’ plea and convicted him. He then scheduled the sentencing date for Feb. 20.