GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Speedway gas station at 18541 U.S. 20.
According to a news release from Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Michael Culp, deputies dispatched to the scene located a 41-year-old man who had been shot.
A 34-year-old man found by deputies near the scene was taken into custody, according to Culp.
The injured male was transported from the scene for medical treatment, the report stated. Additional details were not available.
