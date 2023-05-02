GOSHEN — In a lackluster primary, the majority of voters opted not to cast their ballots resulting in a voter turnout of just 5.68%. Of 61,159 eligible voters, only 3,471 cast their votes in seven municipalities, Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said when the preliminary totals were released Tuesday night.
There were only six contested races in the Elkhart County's muncipalities.
“Turnout was extremely, extremely low,” Anderson said. He added that the election board and staff put many hours into preparing for elections “and to have 5.7% of the voters that are eligible to vote participate by casting their ballot — and we had very few contested races — but that’s still prime reason, opportunity to show your support for the candidates on the party ballot that you find yourself with.”
GOSHEN
In Goshen, the Republicans voted in Bill Malone as their nominee for the mayoral election on Nov. 7. His challenger was Bill Gard Jr. The vote was Malone 645 votes or 80.12% and Gard 160 votes of 19.88%.
“It feels great,” Malone said of his win. “It looks like Republicans showed up 2-to-1 to vote against Democrats in the primary.”
Malone said he plans to focus on three main campaign issues: overall safety, the overall traffic situation and property taxes.
“Parents should not be afraid to let their kids leave their yard,” Malone said. “The crime situation has gotten worse each year for the last 10 years. (With respect to traffic) Everything funnels through downtown, and people can use up an hour just getting through Goshen. Property taxes have gone up tremendously this year, making it unbearable for some to pay their taxes.”
Which Democrat Malone will face has not yet been decided. On Thursday, there will be a caucus to determine who will fill out Mayor Jeremy Stutsman’s term, which ends Dec. 31. Stutsman has put local business owner Gina Leichty forward as his choice for a replacement.
ELKHART
In Elkhart, the District 1 Common Council Democratic nomination was won by Aaron Mishler with 79.27% of the vote. He received 153 votes and his opponent Thomas Butler received 40 votes or 20.73%.
Mishler will face Republican Nicole Read in the fall. She was unopposed.
Mishler thanked all his supporters.
“It feels good,” Mishler said. “I think it’s vindication for some of the good and hard work we’ve done in Elkhart, fighting for affordable housing, good-paying jobs, supporting police and fire and our parks.”
“It’s been an honor and a privilege serving as councilman for the people of the 1st District. I hope that they will continue to do so in November. Now the real work begins.”
In the 4th District Common Council race, the Democrats chose Dwight Fish to represent them in the fall. He bested James “Jay” Little by a vote of 60 to 20. Fish received 75% of the vote and Little 25%.
Fish will face Republican Jerry Abell in the fall. Abell was unopposed.
“It feels great,” Fish said of his win. “I appreciate every vote that I got and the community support that I have. The people are supporting the Democratic team because we are governing well. They are supporting a legislative mandate that we’ve won.”
Fish said that he plans to focus on support for police and infrastructure/public works in his campaign.
“Those are the things that people demand that we are providing and serving up,” he said. There’s a good value for living in Elkhart. I’m looking forward to the race in November.”
NAPPANEE
In the Nappanee 4th District Common Council Republican primary race, Dustin Geyer was selected as the nominee. He received 121 votes or 77.56% and his opponent Jeremy Beach received 35 votes or 22.44%.
“(It was a) hard-fought race,” Geyer said. “I appreciate all the support from everybody that let me put a sign in their yard and I’m excited for what the next four years would look like, and I wish my opponent the best.”
BRISTOL
In the Bristol Town Council At–Large race, where three seats are up for grabs, five people were hoping for the Republican party nomination. Winning the nomination were: Douglas DeSmith, Jeff Beachy and Raymond Rentfrow Jr.
Vote totals and percentages for that race were: DeSmith — 78 votes, 26.44%; Beachy — 65 votes, 22.03%; Rentrfrow — 62 votes, 21.02%; Andrew Medford — 55 votes, 18.64%; and Wade Mosier — 35 votes, 11.86%.
The Democrats had only slated three people, so all of those candidates were nominated and will appear on the general election ballot. They include: MaryEllen Baker, 20 votes, 34.48%; Diane (McClure) Smith, 18 votes, 31.03%; and Janice Terry, 20 votes, 34.48%.
“I’m very happy with the results and I look forward to the election in the fall and looking forward to serving the residents of Bristol for four more years,” said Beachy, who has served on the board for nine years.
Rentfrow had not heard the election results when called.
“That’s good," he said. "We just got to go on to November now because I think there’s three Democrats running in November.”
MIDDLEBURY
Likewise, in Middlebury, three seats for Town Council At–Large — all one-year terms — were up for grabs with four people competing for the Republican nomination.
Voters chose Jeremy Yahwak, Michael Holloway and Miranda Cripe as their nominees.
Votes and percentages were: Yahwak, 170 votes, 27.96%; Holloway, 164 votes, 26.97%; Cripe, 158 votes, 25.99%; and Kevin Miller, 116 votes, 19.08%.
“(I’m) happy to work with our new council members," Cripe, a six-year member of the council, said. "We’re happy to have Jeremy back on the council. We have a lot of work to do in Middlebury and I look forward to working with all of them.”
“I’m very pleased with the results and excited to get the opportunity to serve my fellow Middlebury neighbors,” Holloway said.
And Yahwak added, “I am very excited to have won and look forward to serving." Yahweh is a former member of the council, who will return for the one-year term as Middlebury transitions its election cycle.
The trio are unopposed in the fall.