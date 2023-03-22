GOSHEN — Longtime Goshen resident Bill Malone has announced his candidacy for mayor.
Originally from Iowa, Malone began running a tractor on his family farm at the age of ten. He attended Bradley University where he received a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1970, and has completed some of his graduate work towards a master’s degree in Technical Education. From 1971 until 1980 he served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He moved to Goshen in 1974 as Plant Manager for Gleason Industrial Products, believed to be the longest continuous running manufacturing plant in Goshen, having begun operation in 1891. In the late 1970’s, he was a member of the Jaycees, serving a term as president.
He had also done fundraising work for Clothe a Child, providing clothing for over 150 children annually, and has served on the board for Girl Scouts and served as Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus. He has served as liaison for Catholic students at Goshen College and on the Tree Board for the City of Goshen from 2000 to 2005. For the past forty years he has been a volunteer for the Harness races at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
“Public safety is one of the primary concerns that Bill has about the community,” a news release stated. “He holds firmly to the belief that a community where people and businesses feel safe is a primary role of government. This would be a central focal point for his administration. Other key issue areas include making sure Goshen government offices are seen as people and business friendly and making sure that local regulations do not get in the way of local residential growth and business development.
“He notes that as we are addressing our housing needs, we must work to have an appropriate mix of housing types. Bill also believes that government has a responsibility to be a good steward of your tax dollars.
“Bill believes that it is time for a change at the top, a new perspective on how our local government should look at our community. Goshen needs to be seen as a community that hears and respects all voices. Bill notes that he looks forward to representing all the people and businesses in our community.”