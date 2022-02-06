Making a sad winter walk

On the most beautiful, sunniest, snowiest winter day, Stella the dog left us behind.
We were getting ready to go on our morning walk: I was slipping on my YakTrax and she was walking excitedly to the door. But she never made it, just slowly fell over and slowly let out her last breath. I still went on my morning walk, the sun bright against my eyes, the sky a pure blue. I shed tears as I remembered her life set against her death, the beauty and ugliness of the world in sharp contrast. For ten years, I made this morning trudge with her at my side. Now, I’ll continue it alone.
When my friend, Margaret, asked us if we would be interested in taking on a golden retriever puppy that she had raised and who had failed her Leader Dog for the Blind exam, we didn’t really know what all that would entail. Neither of us had worked much with dogs and our only pets up to that moment had been cats. But before long, Stella just became a part of the family, nosing her way into our daily lives until her last breath.
It’s easy to not want to feel or see the painful side of living on this earth, to live lightly, to protect one’s self from the ups and downs. What I have chosen is to be as aware as I can, observing the intimate details that make my life so rich. So when death knocks at the door, I accept its pain as part of the sweetness of life.
This dog we shared life with, meanwhile, has also taught me a thing or two.
Start your day by stretching fully, rubbing your eyes and yawning a couple of times.
Then, take a morning walk to sniff the air and check in with your favorite spots.
Enjoy each meal as if it were your last and always have water available.
Spend time with your people.
Take time out of every day to do nothing.
Keep your eyes open for the good things.
Do the work you are meant to do.
Take a longer evening walk.
Don’t always follow the same path. Walk through the tall grass.
Enjoy every moment.
Make others laugh at least once a day.
Give joy to others.
As we start a new path without our dog, these lessons will continue to pop up. We remember her sweet disposition and how she made friends with everyone. We are lucky to have had her with us for these past ten years.
