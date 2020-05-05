As a phased reopening of the Indiana economy begins this week, local retailers and restaurant operators are feeling their way forward into a future economy sure to be marred by the fears and affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t know how to provide a safe environment for all,” said Rosie Singh, manager of Maple Indian Cuisine at 127 S. Main St. So, Singh has decided to continue to limit the restaurant’s operations to takeout only for now.
Under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s newest executive order, a phase in of the economy is envisioned. The state is now under Stage 2 guidelines, which allow restaurants to reopen Monday for in-house dining at 50% capacity. But Singh is not ready to do that yet.
“I don’t feel comfortable figuring out a way to do that yet. Because, if you open up your capacity 50% anyone can be the carrier and most of our customers are elderly individuals and I don’t feel comfortable not knowing what lies ahead and not even knowing if we are going to go back to Stage 1 after a month or are we going to continue on. I just want to wait and see what happens.”
Singh said she plans to review the local COVID-19 situation day to day until Stage 3 goes into effect May 24.
ROAD WORK AN ISSUE
On top of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goshen’s downtown merchants are enduring the start of the reconstruction of Main Street. The road is closed between Pike and Madison streets. The full closure of the road is expected to last until May 16, according to information from the city’s administration. Then, on May 18, there will be lane restrictions on Main so new striping for the conversion to angled parking can begin.
Main Street is being reconfigured from a four-lane road to a two-lane road with angled parking.
As part of the project, Washington, Clinton and Jefferson streets near Main Street have had parking spots temporarily changed to perpendicular instead of angled during the construction.
Tuesday morning, Singh said she noticed that on Monday, the first day of construction, her already reduced business traffic was negatively impacted by the roadwork. However, she is keeping a positive attitude about the situation.
“Just yesterday, we slowed down even more. I know that it will get better,” Singh said. “We are a small business and we depend on our locals. So, our mentality is, as long as we can pay our staff and pay our bills, we are OK.”
As phone orders came in Tuesday ahead of lunch, Singh reminded her customers about the road work and urged them to park in the city parking lot behind the restaurant.
“It has to be done and they are going to do it. Who would have thought that it would have been corona and now this?” Singh said. “So, we don’t complain. It is what it is. I am OK with it.”
In the same block of South Main Street, Karen Pletcher was less optimistic as she waited Monday afternoon for her first customers.
“... I opened up for nothing, basically,” Pletcher said. “My Merle Norman ladies are not going to get through all of this.”
Pletcher was referring to the Main Street construction and her customers who buy the Norman line of cosmetics she sells in her store, Balloon Express at 125 S. Main St. The store also features a hobby shop and gift shop.
The coincidence of the reopening of retail stores and the start of the road project was noted by Pletcher.
“Somebody told me that the guys that do this (paving) don’t work until May. So, why didn’t they put it off again?” Pletcher asked. “I just think it is just sad for Goshen merchants downtown. We are going to struggle.”
John Sorg, owner of Sorg Jewelers, 120 S. Main St., as well as a store on C.R. 17, said Monday his customers were working through the road closure and beginning to stop in.
“For the first day, it has been pretty good,” he said. “A lot of people want to get out. One thing that hurts is the Main Street being closed.”
Sorg said he talked to Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who he said told him there was nothing that could be done to reschedule the work.
MAYOR RESPONDS
Stutsman said Tuesday there was no easy solution to the timing of the reopening of the economy and the completion of the Main Street changes.
“The governor just announced the reopening of the economy, which happens slowly through five different phases and takes multiple months, on the afternoon of Friday, May 1st,” Stutsman said in a written statement to The Goshen News. “The project was already scheduled and the company had already mobilized for beginning work Monday morning, May 4th. We felt it was better to keep it moving so that it wouldn’t have to be shut down later when more of the businesses were open and more of our public were leaving their homes.
“We looked at trying to adjust the schedule and there wasn’t any good options. Full closure of Main Street is slated for only two weeks. We have made sure all customers of the downtown businesses would have access to the parking lots and side streets as well as access to the Main Street sidewalks.
“This has come at a poor time with the economy being shut down for so long but this is a very important project that will help downtown become more pedestrian and customer friendly and will offer many more parking spots for all of the downtown businesses and their customers. This is also a complete reconstruction of the road because of the shape the road was in when the City received it. This was not a project that could have been avoided for much longer.”
As customers return to Sorg’s store, they will find the staff practicing social distancing and wearing gloves and masks. Employees are also sanitizing jeweler pieces after they have been touched by customers, according to Sorg.
Sorg also expressed amazement at the changes that have occurred since his stores were last open in March.
“It is just a different world,” he said. “You just have to adapt.”
