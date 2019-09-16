NAPPANEE — Mahlon and Irene Miller were chosen to be this year’s grand marshals for the Nappanee Apple Festival by committee members. Some of the reasons the couple were chosen, committee members said, include the fact that the Mahlon Miller family has built up a company, Newmar, that has provided employment for Nappanee-area residents, has boosted the economy of local retail establishments and exemplifies an overall care and respect for the Nappanee Community.
Miller has owned Newmar, a recreational vehicle company, for 35 years.
Mahlon and team operate one of the largest original equipment manufacturer owned-and-operated service and parts facility in North America, according to the committee, adding that Nappanee benefits from the number of potential owner/tourists who come into the community for their annual service visits or to tour the company.
The name Newmar comes from the company's two founders: Marvin Newcomer and Marvin Miller. The then-president of Holiday Rambler, Mahlon, bought out Marvin Miller’s Newmar interest in 1984 and along with family and handpicked individuals, Newmar’s 50 years of progress has elevated to an Industry leader, committee member said.
Donna Persing, Apple Festival director said, “They’re an awesome couple. They’ve done amazing things for the community.”
In addition to providing employment and bringing visitors into the city, the couple has also in their quiet way helped the community during times of need, she said.
A grand marshals’ reception took place Monday night to honor the couple.
