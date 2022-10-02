NAPPANEE — Magical Me Day returned for its fifth year at West Park Pavilion Saturday.
The event is designed for both kids and adults to find their inner witch or wizard.
“It’s a day of classes, food, and games,” said Nappanee Parks and Recreation Director Tiffany Salyer. “We try to make it a full [magical] experience here in Nappanee.”
Salyer describes her role this year.
“This year I am the Herbology Professor, we are making clay mandrakes,” she said. “We have potions, history of magic, transfiguration, and care of mythical creatures. Every year is different, same kind of classes, but there always different crafts and activities.”
Three-time event goer Nappanee resident Mykayla Newman shared her thoughts on the Magical Me Day.
“All the fun activities they put together every year, they change it from year to year so it’s not always the same,” said Newman.
She continued on to say she would recommend the event to the community as a whole.