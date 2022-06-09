MIDDLEBURY — Magic Soccer Club announced June 2 an affiliation agreement with Indiana Fire Academy to bring numerous programs, services and supplemental training opportunities to Magic SC and its players.
As a result, Magic Soccer Club will rebrand its boys’ and girls’ groups to Indiana Fire Academy North — Affiliate to Indiana Fire Academy and will become part of the greater pathway to professional soccer.
“We are excited to welcome a top tier program like Magic SC to the Fire family,” said Mark Webber, Indiana Fire Academy Executive Director in a news release. “We look forward to working together to grow the game throughout Indiana and enhance the overall soccer experience for the community’s youth and family.”
Through the partnership, the Indiana Fire Academy North will serve its current membership of approximately 350 travel players with continued high-level soccer programming, enhanced by the resources and programs brought by Indiana Fire Academy. The Indiana Fire Academy North joins existing affiliate IFA South of Evansville and SCSA Fire of Bargersville in collaboration on core and supplemental programs for players. These offerings will provide an ideal environment for player development as well as the ability to compete and play together in additional local, regional, and national events.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Fire and look forward to working with their soccer leadership and fellow affiliates to take our program to the next level,” said Magic Executive Director, Vincent Baltazar. “This affiliation will allow us to leverage the expertise and resources of a much larger organization, which helps us to bring new opportunities to our community. We have talented players in our region, and this partnership offers them access to clear pathways to play at the highest levels if they so desire.”
Founded in 1995, Magic Soccer Club is a nonprofit organization with the mission to promote the growth of soccer in the community and provide all children, regardless of economic circumstances, with the opportunity to develop to their full potential both on and off the field. The club features a comprehensive player development pathway with Recreation, Rec+, and travel programming, from ages 4–19. This year, more than 600 youth players participated in Magic SC’s soccer programs.
“Magic is committed to player development by creating pathways for players of all ages,” said IFA Technical Director Phil Presser. “They have improved their programming across all ages in recent years and have heightened the platform for their elite players. Now, through the affiliation with Indiana Fire Academy, their player pathway extends beyond high school ages into college and professional opportunities, for both boys and girls. Every player that steps onto the field for Indiana Fire Academy North will have the same opportunities to be seen and to be part of the most elite structures of player development with the Elite 64, MLS NEXT, ECNL, Indy Eleven, and Chicago Fire FC.”
The Indiana Fire Academy is one of the largest, most comprehensive soccer clubs in the country, featuring opportunities for children age 4 and up through adulthood. The Indiana Fire Academy was formed in May 2014, when Carmel United Soccer Club and Westfield Youth Soccer Club merged into one.
The merger coincided with the opening of the Grand Park Sports Campus, featuring seven outdoor turf fields, 24 full-sized tournament outdoor grass fields and three full-sized indoor fields.