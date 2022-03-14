GOSHEN — A section of Madison Street will be closed to traffic Wednesday for reconstruction work following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by City Engineer Josh Corwin for permission to close a section of Madison Street between Sixth and Seventh streets Wednesday to allow for reconstruction work to take place.
“Niblock will be performing work to remove several trees, and replace sections of curb and gutter and sidewalk on Madison Street,” Corwin said of the Bristol-based construction firm. “The removal of the trees will require road closure between Sixth Street and Seventh Street on Wednesday, March 16, and it will reopen at the end of the workday.”
In addition, Corwin noted that the planned sidewalk and curb and gutter work will also require partial lane restrictions between Main Street and the alley east of Penguin Point beginning this week and continuing through most of April.
“During this time, Niblock will maintain open access for the businesses and residents on Madison Street,” Corwin said. “The partial lane restrictions will occur between March 15 and April 22.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Extended a conditional offer of employment to Jorden Snyder as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. The board will be asked to confirm the offer of employment once an opening becomes available at the department.
• Extended a conditional offer of employment to Ever Guillermo Gutierrez Franco as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. The board will be asked to confirm the offer of employment once an opening becomes available at the department.
• Were notified that the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a prescribed prairie burn at the Rieth Interpretive Center, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., sometime during the week of March 21. The burn, which will begin at approximately 9 a.m., will cover approximately 1.2 acres of prairie south of West Plymouth Avenue, east of the Elkhart River, west of the Millrace canal and north of the Rieth Interpretive Center building. If conditions are not suitable on March 21, the burn will be moved to later in the week.
• Approved a development agreement with Greenwood Rental Properties LLC concerning the financing and development of approximately 3.9 acres of real estate located northeast of the intersection of Plymouth and Indiana avenues. The project includes construction of a 60-unit, market rate, multi-family housing development. Per the agreement, the city will issue an Economic Development Revenue Bond that will be purchased by Greenwood Properties in the amount of $2.34 million which can be used for items such as water and sewer main installation, sidewalk construction, roadway improvements and construction, and installation of all underground plumbing, water and sewer lines and electrical services. Each year, 75% of the new TIF revenue generated by the project will be pledged back to the developer as bond repayment. The bond term will be 20 years with 0% interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.