GOSHEN — Plans to replace an aging bridge needed to access the potential future site of a new multi-use pavilion and ice rink along the Goshen millrace moved forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
At the meeting, commission members approved a recommendation by engineering firm DLZ for the new structure type that will be used to replace the Madison Street bridge, which crosses the Goshen millrace just south of the Hawks Building.
Central to the bridge’s replacement is a tentative plan to construct a new ice rink/multi-use pavilion along the millrace. Work on that project had been expected to begin in 2020 and conclude sometime this year, though the project was ultimately postponed until the full financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be determined.
Should the pavilion project eventually move forward, the Madison Street bridge, which crosses the millrace just to the northeast of where the new ice rink has been proposed for construction on the millrace’s west bank, would serve as the primary access point for heavy equipment used during the pavilion’s construction.
However, it was noted by city engineer Josh Corwin that the aging bridge is not rated to accommodate such heavy equipment due to its current condition and needs to be replaced.
“The existing structure that is in place is failing, and it was already determined previously that it needed to be replaced,” Corwin said of the bridge. “So, the new bridge will provide access to the potential development on the west side of the race there.”
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
According to Corwin, DLZ was hired by the commission back in October of 2020 to evaluate options for the bridge’s replacement, to offer a recommendation on structure type and then to oversee the final design plans for the selected structure.
That study has since been completed, he explained, with a total of three structure types having been evaluated by DLZ. They included:
• Option 1: A single-span precast concrete arch, which DLZ indicated would improve the hydraulics of the bridge, but require more frequent pavement maintenance. Total cost for such a structure was estimated at $1.7 million.
• Option 2: A three-span continuous reinforced concrete slab, which DLZ indicated would improve the bridge’s hydraulics while also maximizing waterway vertical clearance. Total cost to construct was estimated at $978,360.
• Option 3: A single-span prefabricated steel structure, which DLZ indicated would improve the bridge’s hydraulics, but require additional superstructure maintenance. Total cost to construct was estimated at $1.1 million.
OPTION 2
Of the three options studied, Corwin said it was DLZ’s recommendation that the city move forward with Option 2, or the three-span continuous reinforced concrete slab.
“So, that’s what we’re seeking approval to move forward with today,” Corwin told the board. “One aspect definitely is cost. Another aspect was the county approving the choice, and while I think they probably would have been in favor of all three of these, they were definitely in favor of that one. Another thing is, it maximizes the vertical clearance for the waterway, which, for kayaking, that was one aspect we wanted to look at.”
The commission’s members agreed with DLZ’s recommendation, and a vote was passed unanimously to select Option 2 for the bridge’s replacement.
With the bridge’s structure chosen, Corwin explained that DLZ will now move forward with the final design of the bridge replacement.
Along those lines, he noted that there are still several aspects of the project that require further investigation, such as the bridge’s cross section, aesthetic features, lighting and utility crossings.
“Once we do get those figured out in the future, we will come back and seek approval of those,” he told the board.
Corwin said the plan is to put the bridge replacement project out for bid in May, with construction to follow sometime later this year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commission members:
• Approved a contract not to exceed $42,150 with design firm JPR to conduct a traffic study for the upcoming Consolidated County Court Complex project.
• Approved a contract amendment with Clear Creek and Associates to add seven downtown vaults to the original structural evaluation contract of 26 vaults approved by the commission in September of 2020. The addition of the seven previously unidentified vaults increased the contract price by $3,562, bringing the total contract to $17,812.
• Approved the purchase of a vacant property at 113 West Jefferson St., formerly the D&T Muffler Shop, as part of the city’s ongoing West Jefferson Street Streetscape project. With the purchase, the commission intends to develop a city parking lot on the west half of the lot, and then either sell or lease off the building in the future. The offer was made contingent upon the completion of environmental assessments to determine whether or not there are negative environmental impacts for the property.
• Approved a $1,400 contract with Heron Environmental LLC to conduct a Phase I environmental site assessment of 113 W. Jefferson St. in preparation for the commission’s planned purchase of the property.
